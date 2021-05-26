Dennis Huber with his pony Tiffany. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Carriage, poker races to get back on track

Dennis Huber’s first experience driving horses was as a 10-year-old logger on his family’s farm.

Dennis Huber’s first experience driving horses was as a 10-year-old logger on his family’s farm.

It was all part of growing up in the bush at 93 Mile. Fast forward a few decades, and Huber found himself back behind the reins: this time as a carriage driver for sport in the Fraser Valley.

Now living in 70 Mile House, Huber, 72, has returned closer to his roots, and is a driving force behind the South Cariboo’s poker rides and carriage-driving competitions, the latter of which has been running on his farm for the past 20-odd years. The poker rides have been offered for the past two years.

“I like to see the horses I’ve been involved with excel and the people I’ve been involved with excel,” says Huber, vice-president of the B.C. Carriage Driving Society and head of the Cariboo Country Carriage Club.

The organization was hamstrung last year in holding its annual competitions because of COVID-19. With 35 volunteers needed to put on the event, the Carriage Club found itself running clinics instead.

“That was all we could do because we had to have so many feet between people and only so many people on the property,” Huber says.

However, he’s hoping to get back on track this year. A two-day carriage-driving competition set for the May long weekend had to be cancelled, but other poker rides — in which riders or drivers collect a poker hand along the 18 kilometre route and collect winnings for the highest hand — are scheduled for June and October, and carriage-driving competitions are planned for July, August and September.

READ MORE: Increased participation in BS and Drive event in 70 Mile House

“There’s good interest in it and we’ve already got people calling and say we’re coming,” Huber said. “It goes over really well with people.”

Past events have drawn people from Barriere and Vernon, but most are from the South Cariboo. The age range usually includes children or people over 60, Huber says, because the people in the middle age group are too busy raising their families or making money. He’d love to see a more diverse group, noting that “the more people we can get out to the sport the better.”

The society offers one-on-one clinics and has some harnesses and carts available for those who want to learn. Huber can also help people find the equipment, as well as coaches and trainers, if they want to get more involved in the sport and compete with their ponies or horses.

Huber, who was involved in writing up the rule book and was among the first coaches and trainers for the sport in B.C., says a good driving horse is more affordable than a horse used in the riding arena. “It’s got some price to it, but not as bad as some of the ridden sports are.”

Huber adds that it does take a lot of commitment to become a carriage driver, however, noting the main things people need are “patience and a horse that is patient. You can’t have horses that are spooky at all in a carriage. It just does not work. Someone is going to get hurt somewhere.”

Both horses and drivers are started on the ground before hooking up the cart or carriage. Some pick it up in a matter of hours, while others take years. The hardest part is learning how to hold the reins.

“When you’re on a saddle horse, you’re right there and everything is close,” he says. “On a carriage horse, you have six to 12 feet of reins. You have to learn to control that and hold it firm but not too firm.”

The competitions offer various categories depending on whether it’s horse-and-rider or carriage-driver and what type of horses are being used in the event. Vets are onsite and do a check in the middle of the route to ensure the horses and ponies are still good to continue.

“We want everybody to come and have fun and compete and finish and have a healthy horse when they’re done,” says Huber.

Those interested can pursue the world championship, from a single hitch to tandem, pairs, and four horses, as well as world championship for ponies. The competitions usually include three stages: dressage, field marathon, and the cones course, where carriage drivers have to navigate a series of cones because “you can’t jump with a horse and buggy.”

Huber, who was shortlisted for the Canadian championship, hasn’t competed in the past eight years after one of his team broke its leg and had to be put down. The remaining pony, Koko, is 29 now and living out his life on the Huber farm.

“They’re our kids, they really are.,” he says. “My nieces and nephews come out and take him for a ride and he loves it.”

More information can be found on the Cariboo Country Carriage Club Facebook page.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)
Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read