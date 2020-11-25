Catch Santa on the big screen in Kamloops for some family fun

Old Kris Kringle will be taking time out from his busy schedule for “Santa on the Big Screen” in Kamloops, where families can have a personal chat with the jolly old elf himself. (Photo credit: YouTube)

If you know the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you know that the fiercest blizzard can’t stop Santa Claus from making his annual trip around the world. Now we know that even a pandemic can’t keep the jolly old elf from spreading Christmas magic, because he will be taking some time out from his busy schedule to make virtual visits to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops.

On Dec. 10 (4 to 6 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), kids and their families can meet “Santa on the Big Screen” at the Paramount. It’s an individual holiday video chat with Santa on the theatre’s big screen, with each family having a personal and interactive experience with the Big Man himself, who will be appearing via video chat directly from the North Pole.

Even though Saint Nick can’t be live in Kamloops — he has a lot to do, and Mrs. Claus already has enough on her plate, what with all those elves to supervise — some of his helpers will be at the Paramount, to hand out pre-packaged bags of little Elf kisses for everyone to enjoy. They will also be able to accept letters to Santa, which they will forward on to the North Pole via special Reindeer Post. And there will be a life-size photograph of Santa, so that kids can have their pictures taken and come away with a special memento of the event, so don’t forget to bring a camera.

Santa’s helpers will be working hard to make sure that the event is safe for everyone, and will be following some Santa-approved safety guidelines. Families can book a reserved time and have a five-minute chat, and are asked to wear masks except when seated in front of the screen.

Remember, Santa doesn’t need Zoom to see if you’re being naughty or nice, and he thanks you in advance for following all safety rules.

The event is by donation, either in advance or when you arrive to see Santa. Create a new family Christmas tradition with “Santa on the Big Screen”; to book a time, and see a video about the event, go to https://bit.ly/35VW1xA.



