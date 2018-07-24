Celebration of Life to be held for Barb Shaw

Barb Shaw (left) receives a prize from Journal publisher Terry Daniels in 2012. A Celebration of Life for Shaw will be held on July 28. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

Long-time Cache Creek resident and former councillor Barb Shaw passed away on June 30, at the age of 80.

Cache Creek would be a very different place if Shaw had followed through on her vow to leave after only one year. In 1966 she and her husband, Don, moved to the town from Vancouver, and Shaw told Don that she would give him only one year there before moving on.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time,” she recalled later. “The people were very friendly, but there was not much to do.”

It wasn’t long, however, before things clicked for the friendly and outgoing Shaw. “After two days here, I said ‘This is my home.’” Never one to keep her mouth shut, Shaw says that people in the community nailed her right away. “They found out I used to be a Guides leader,” and the work began. First a new Brownies pack, then Guides, then Rangers… .

She attended a town council meeting to get the support of the local politicians. After that she became involved with the Recreation Commission, the Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society, the Seniors’ Association, the school board, served three terms on Cache Creek council from 1997 to 2005, and spent more than three decades with Red Cross and Emergency Social Services, including more than 30 years with the Red Cross Loan Cupboard.

In 2003 Shaw was selected for the BC Community Achievement Award; in 2009 she received the federal Golden Jubilee Medal; and in 2015 she received the Mariposa Lily Spirit of Guiding Award from the Girl Guides of Canada.

“The people here are awesome,” said Shaw of her community. “They always have been, and when people need help, the community always comes together for them.

“Community is something where people can grow up with their kids. I guess the way you build community is to know your neighbours, make friends, and volunteer. Volunteer for more than you think you can handle. In a small community, you can do more things than you ever thought you could. It’s easy to get involved if you want to. Cache Creek is its volunteers.”

Shaw is survived by Donald, her loving husband of 63 years, daughter Donna and her husband Daniel Berwin, daughter Barbara Ann Weibe, four grandchildren, and seven grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and close family friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Gladys Leask, Rose Morris, and Lois Smith.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Shaw starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Cache Creek Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



