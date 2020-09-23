Photo by BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus 2020 winner Thomas Haslinger (Backyard Habitats category). (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

Cheeky chipmunk and curious cub are top pics in photo contest

BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest produces wonderful works

A cheeky chipmunk, a curious cub, and a friendly bee were top picks out of the nearly 1,000 pics submitted by amateur wildlife photographers in the 12th annual BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus contest.

The judges had a difficult time choosing the winners in the Backyard Habitats and Wild Settings categories. Thomas Haslinger of Coldstream took first place in the former category with his picture of a chipmunk posing in perfect profile, while Joshua Wolfe of New Westminster had the top photo in the latter category, showing a black bear cub cautiously contemplating the photographer while a sibling keeps its distance.

There were a number of honourable mentions in both categories, which celebrate the beauty and diversity of the wildlife in the province. Backyard Habitats spotlights the wild animals we often find in our own backyards, while Wild Settings gives a glimpse of animals in their natural habitats.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by the public, went to Eileen Harris of Kelowna for her up close and personal look at a bee clinging to a blade of grass. The photo — taken with her smartphone — shows that great photo opportunities are all around us.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” says Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

First-place winners in both judged categories will be featured in the upcoming issue of the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine, and the judge’s top three choices in each category and the top 12 People’s Choice photos will appear on a pack of greeting cards available soon through the BC SPCA’s online story (www.shop.spca.bc.ca).

Visit www.spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus to view the incredible photos captured by amateur photographers across British Columbia.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Photo by BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus 2020 winner Joshua Wolfe (Wildlife Settings category). (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

Photo by BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus 2020 winner Eileen Harris (Peoples Choice category). (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of apples

Just Posted

Greens, Liberals, NDP field Fraser-Nicola candidates ahead of October election

Incumbent Jackie Tegart has two opposing candidates after snap election called Monday

Work has started on 20 units of seniors’ housing in Clinton

Much-delayed project has been in the works for almost a decade

Cache Creek firefighters plan bigger, better Halloween fireworks

‘With so much uncertainty in the world it’s nice to know that one community event is staying intact’

Volunteers welcome at this year’s Black Powder Desert Rendezvous

Plus farmers’ markets, an art show, a bottle drive, a Fire Prevention Week contest, and more

Ashcroft looks into hiring bylaw officer with Cache Creek, Clinton

Funding available to help communities hire bylaw during COVID-19 state of emergency

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read