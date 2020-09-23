Cheeky chipmunk and curious cub are top pics in photo contest

A cheeky chipmunk, a curious cub, and a friendly bee were top picks out of the nearly 1,000 pics submitted by amateur wildlife photographers in the 12th annual BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus contest.

The judges had a difficult time choosing the winners in the Backyard Habitats and Wild Settings categories. Thomas Haslinger of Coldstream took first place in the former category with his picture of a chipmunk posing in perfect profile, while Joshua Wolfe of New Westminster had the top photo in the latter category, showing a black bear cub cautiously contemplating the photographer while a sibling keeps its distance.

There were a number of honourable mentions in both categories, which celebrate the beauty and diversity of the wildlife in the province. Backyard Habitats spotlights the wild animals we often find in our own backyards, while Wild Settings gives a glimpse of animals in their natural habitats.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by the public, went to Eileen Harris of Kelowna for her up close and personal look at a bee clinging to a blade of grass. The photo — taken with her smartphone — shows that great photo opportunities are all around us.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” says Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

First-place winners in both judged categories will be featured in the upcoming issue of the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine, and the judge’s top three choices in each category and the top 12 People’s Choice photos will appear on a pack of greeting cards available soon through the BC SPCA’s online story (www.shop.spca.bc.ca).

Visit www.spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus to view the incredible photos captured by amateur photographers across British Columbia.



Photo by BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus 2020 winner Joshua Wolfe (Wildlife Settings category). (Photo credit: BC SPCA)