Cheer on grads at drive-by and parade in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

The 2020 Desert Sands Community School grad class. A drive-by for this year’s class will take place on June 11 at the Heritage Park on Railway and then on Quartz Road in Cache Creek; the grads will also be parading through the two communities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)The 2020 Desert Sands Community School grad class. A drive-by for this year’s class will take place on June 11 at the Heritage Park on Railway and then on Quartz Road in Cache Creek; the grads will also be parading through the two communities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in downtown Ashcroft and the Mesa.The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in downtown Ashcroft and the Mesa.
The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in North Ashcroft.The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in North Ashcroft.
The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in Cache Creek.The June 11 Desert Sands grad parade route in Cache Creek.

Even though there will not be the traditional graduation ceremony and festivities this year, the grad class at Desert Sands Community School will still be celebrating, and hopes that residents of Ashcroft and Cache Creek will come out and cheer them on at two events on June 11.

At 6 p.m. that night, the grads — dressed in their finery — will be lined up along the sidewalk at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue. Residents are encouraged to drive past to wave hello, honk, and cheer the grads as they mark a milestone on their journey.

If you can’t make it to the Heritage Park, then the grads will come to you! At approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 11, the grads will begin a tour of Ashcroft and then Cache Creek.

The vehicles will go through downtown Ashcroft (along Railway, Bancroft, 3rd Street, and 6th Street), then travel to the Mesa (Mesa Vista Drive and Cliff Crescent) before heading to North Ashcroft (Tingley, Brunswick, Birch, Government, Elm, Battel, and Pine).

From there the vehicles will head to Cache Creek, arriving at approximately 7:30 p.m. The grads will stand along Quartz Road for a drive-by (please wait in your vehicles if you get there before the grads), then at 8 p.m. travel through town along Stage Road, Cumming Blvd., Woodburn Drive and Court, Stage, Stanley Parke Drive, Semlin, McLean, Sunvalley Road, Parke, and Quartz.

Motorists doing the drive-by at the Heritage Park (Ashcroft) or Quartz Road (Cache Creek) are asked to stay in their cars, and to make way for other traffic on the road.

Juanita Little — whose daughter Rhea is graduating this year — is organizing the drive-by and parade, and says that changing COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult to plan anything for this year’s grad. Last year’s ceremonies and celebrations were also cancelled, but the grads held a drive-by and then a parade.

“Back in the fall we saw what the restrictions were at that point, but they kept changing, so right from the get-go we figured this is what we’d have. The grads didn’t want a banquet, because it’s expensive, and there were limited fundraising opportunities.”

The ceremony on June 10 will be limited to family, with each grad and their family arriving at the school at a specified time for the student to receive their certificate. People who would normally have spoken at the grad ceremony, or presented scholarships or bursaries, will instead record a short video, which will be streamed for the grads.

“COVID grad ceremony regulations mean we’re limited as to what we can do,” says Little. Even getting traditional grad photographs was a challenge, and Little gives a huge thank you to Gary Winslow for taking pictures of this year’s graduating students

Despite knowing that this year’s grad experience would not be the usual one, she says the students are disappointed. “It’s still not what it used to be.”

Even though there would not be a grad banquet or dance, however, the students still went ahead and got their grad outfits.

“You have to buy a dress in October; you can’t just wait. Not knowing what was going to happen, they thought they’d get their outfits just in case. It’s a piece of tradition, and the’re trying to make it a bit normal.”

The drive-by and parade might become an ongoing part of that normal, even when traditional grad celebrations return.

“Last year the kids had fun, and this year’s class wanted to do it again,” says Little.

“It would be neat to carry on with it even after COVID. People are outside with signs and bells and horns, and it generates excitement.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Previous story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

The 2020 Desert Sands Community School grad class. A drive-by for this year’s class will take place on June 11 at the Heritage Park on Railway and then on Quartz Road in Cache Creek; the grads will also be parading through the two communities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cheer on grads at drive-by and parade in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

This year’s Desert Sands graduating class will tour both communities on June 11

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton seeks grants for new housing development above town

A new road is needed to access the site, which is above Carson Street

Cache Creek council has decided there will not be a public meeting about the pool until after COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease on Sept. 7. (Photo credit: Journal files)
No public Cache Creek pool meeting planned until after Sept. 7

The public meeting was discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting on June 7

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

Premier John Horgan accepts Indigenous demand to pause

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

Most Read