Christmas comes early for gun club raffle draw winners

(from l) South Cariboo Sportsmen Association vice president Wayne Wawreniuk; black powder director Jim Moon; and president Ken Brown with (respectively) the first, third, and second raffle prizes. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association’s (SCSA) raffle, to raise funds for the rebuilding of their rifle range at the club’s property south of Cache Creek, sold out all 2,000 tickets, and at the draw on Dec. 15 four lucky winners got early Christmas gifts.

READ MORE: Raffle seeks to raise funds to rebuild local rifle range

First prize — a Sako A7 Roughtech 30-06 Bolt-Action rifle — was won by Hank P. of Duncan, B.C. “You’re kidding!” was his astonished reaction when he was called with the news. Upon being reassured that the call was not a joke, he said “That’s wonderful!”

Second prize was a Benelli Nova Max 12-Gauge Pump-Action shotgun, which was won by Patrick A. of Delta, B.C. When he was contacted with the news he confessed that when he purchased his tickets, the Benelli was the prize he was hoping for if he won. “I really wanted this one. This is the best Christmas!”

Third prize — a Traditions Vortek StrikerFire .50 calibre black powder rifle — was won by Gord F. of Ashcroft, who said the news was “unreal.” Fourth prize was a $250 gift certificate from Eagle Industries, a full service gun store in Vernon, which was won by Kevin B. of Ashcroft. By chance, he was one of the handful of people present at the draw, which took place at the SCSA clubhouse.

The rifle range was one of several club facilities damaged or destroyed in the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, and is the last one that needs rebuilding. The concrete tables and floor were cracked, and the estimated cost of rebuilding it was put at $17,000 to $20,000. SCSA vice president Wayne Wawreniuk came up with the idea of a raffle of 2,000 tickets at $10 each to raise the required funds.

The last ticket was sold on Dec. 5, and SCSA president Ken Brown thanks everyone who supported the raffle and the club.

“Because of this our rifle range will be rebuilt, and it should be very successful.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftguns