Christmas hamper applications being taken by phone until Friday

HUB Christmas market

Due to the Provincial Health Officer’s prohibition on indoor social gatherings, the HUB Christmas market that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 has been cancelled. Vendors who had paid for a table can contact the HUB to arrange for a refund.

Cache Creek Christmas market

The outdoor market sponsored by the Cache Creek Beautification Society planned for Dec. 5 is (as of the time of going to press) proceeding as scheduled, but there will likely be some changes. For information and updates, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Clinton Christmas market

Due to new COVID-19 restrictions that are in place until Dec. 7, the Clinton Christmas market — which had been scheduled for Dec. 6 — has been postponed until Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (250) 457-7473.

Last chance for Christmas hamper registration

Due to the pandemic, some people who need Christmas food hampers have not been able to apply in person. There is one more chance for residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge (and areas in between) to apply: by phone until Friday, Nov. 27, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Christmas Hamper Committee coordinator Esther Lang will be accepting applications by phone until Nov. 27. Call her directly at (250) 453-9085 and leave a message if necessary. Please do not call the E. Fry Society about Christmas hampers. Feel free to share this information with friends and neighbours, since the committee does not want to miss any persons in need.

Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM and election

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is holding its AGM at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Improvement District building (the former elementary school). There will be an election for one trustee position and for the position of fire chief. The meeting is open to the public, but Administrative Officer Muny Reddy says that because of COVID-19 protocols and procedures, those wishing to attend the AGM will have to register in advance.

The building can only accommodate 50 people under COVID-19 rules, so if more than that number want to attend, alternative arrangements will need to be made. Those wishing to attend can call Reddy at (778) 207-5156 or email reddySB58@gmail.com to register.

Cram the cruiser

Clinton RCMP are asking community members to “Cram the Cruiser” during a toy and food drive in the Cariboo Lodge (Clinton) parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 5 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Support the Clinton food bank by donating non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys and try to fill the RCMP cruiser to the roof. For every donation, you will be eligible to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo E. Fry Society.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a drive-through event to limit contact.

Calling for kids’ Christmas stories

The HUB Online Network is asking local kids to write their family-friendly Christmas stories (up to 500 words) and send them in — with pictures if possible — to be turned into audio plays, which will air on the network in December.

Stories and pictures should be emailed to honproduction@ashcrofthub.com; for more information visit The HUB Online Network Facebook page.

Business webinars

Community Futures is offering free webinars for small business owners, including a walk-through of the “Taking Care of Business” program and website. The 30-minute walk-through takes place every Thursday at noon, and gives participants a chance to find out more and ask questions.

At noon on Dec. 1 there will be a walk-through of the new Facebook in real time. Participants will learn how to optimize their business’s Facebook page, increase customer engagement, and take a tour of the Facebook Business Suite, followed by a Q&A session.

The eight-part Digital Marketing 101 webinar series returns in December. Participants will learn marketing strategies and tools to help grow your business, find your target audience, and increase customer engagement. Each day there will be a discussion of a new topic, an exploration of strategies and tools, and a walk-through of popular software and platforms. The sessions start at 9 a.m. and run from Dec. 1–4 and Dec. 8–11.

For more information, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

Appointments needed at some ICBC offices

To continue to increase safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, ICBC customers will now need to make an appointment before their visit to five ICBC driver licensing offices: Kamloops, Burnaby Metrotown, Richmond Lansdowne, Surrey Guildford, and Victoria Wharf Street.

The pilot project will help minimize the number of customers waiting for service in-person, ensuring that the appropriate number of customers are in an office at the same time, while maintaining proper physical distancing as required by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

To help customers transition to the changes during the pilot, these five locations will also designate time each day to serve customers who are unable to book an appointment. In Kamloops, walk-in hours will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. All other times will be reserved for customers with appointments.

Based on the results of the pilot, ICBC may consider making these changes permanent, expanding the pilot to other offices, or returning to taking walk-in customers and appointments, at all times, in all of its offices province-wide.



