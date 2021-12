A forest of Christmas trees lit up and on display outside the Ashcroft Indian Band office, each one decorated by a different AIB family or business. (Photo credit: AIB) The Pittman family tree at the Ashcroft Indian Band was named Best Family Tree. (from l) Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden, Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico, and AIB chief Greg Blain. (Photo credit: AIB) The Tim Hortons tree at the Ashcroft Indian Band was named Best Business Tree. (from l) Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden, Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico, and AIB chief Greg Blain. (Photo credit: AIB)

A forest of Christmas trees is on display outside the Ashcroft Indian Band office, each one decorated by a different AIB family or business.

Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico and Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden were asked to judge the results, and when the results were compiled the Pittman family had won for best residential entry, while Tim Horton’s took best business.

Congratulations to all the entries!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter