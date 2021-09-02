Climb for Alzheimer’s and raise funds in your own backyard

From now until Sept. 21, hike or climb local trails to raise funds for a great cause

The annual Climb for Alzheimer’s fundraiser is taking place from now through Sept. 21, and can be done anywhere in the province. (Photo credit: Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.)

B.C. residents are being encouraged to get outside and hike or climb local trails to support a great cause.

Now in its 10th year, the annual Climb for Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s fall fundraiser, which raises awareness and money to support critical services and programs that help people in the Thompson-Nicola region and throughout the province. People are being asked to register as individuals or as a team, hit their local trails to raise funds, and share their hiking and climbing challenges online.

Dementia is one of the most pressing health issues facing seniors, and it touches many people. The COVID-19 pandemic, extreme heat, wildfires, and smoke have challenged many British Columbians, but have taken an extra toll on people affected by dementia, who have experienced isolation and uncertainty, as well as the loss or curtailment of many services. In many cases, these isolating conditions can contribute to cognitive decline.

“Now more than ever, we are pulling out all the stops to make sure British Columbians affected by dementia are able to access the support they need,” says Jen Lyle, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to adapt our programming to a virtual setting, so it is accessible, no matter where you are in the province.

“The majority of our funding comes from the generosity of the community: committed individuals and organizations who support us through events such as the Climb for Alzheimer’s.”

This year’s climb takes place between now and Sept. 21. There is no cost to register, although participants can sign up for a small fee and receive a 10th anniversary pack, which includes a cap, a 10th anniversary flag, a mask, and more.

(Virtually) join hikers and climbers from all over the province as you explore beautiful British Columbia while raising funds in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and showing the thousands of people affected by dementia that they are not alone.

For more information, or to register or make a donation, go to https://bit.ly/3zuW8wp.



