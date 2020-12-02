Have you created some art you’d like to show off? The Clinton Art and Cultural Society would like to hear from you. If you haven’t, then why not give it a try? (Photo credit: Facebook)

Clinton Art and Cultural Society is calling all area artists

Plus changes to Cram the Cruiser, a Clinton contest, Christmas lights, library volunteers, and more

Cache Creek market

The outdoor Cache Creek Christmas Market is going ahead on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the community hall. Come down to support the vendors and pick up some wonderful items for Christmas gifts (or for yourself).

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour

The Ashcroft HUB is sponsoring a Christmas Lights tour from Dec. 1 to 23 in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. Residents and business owners are encouraged to decorate their homes/businesses and be part of the tour.

The theme is “Classic Christmas Movies”, although participants do not have to stick to the theme. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Decorated Residential Home and the Best Decorated Business. Participants will be listed on a tour map, which is available for pick-up at the HUB or online at www.ashcrofthub.ca, so that people can take their own self-guided tour of the displays.

There are already lots of fabulous displays around both communities, so make a thermos of hot chocolate, load the family in the car, put on some Christmas music, and create a new holiday tradition this year.

Changes to Cram the Cruiser

The “Cram the Cruiser” event that was scheduled to take place in Clinton on Dec. 5 has been changed, to reflect provincial mandates around public gatherings. Instead of dropping off your unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items on Dec. 5, they can be picked up by volunteers at any time.

All donations will go to the Clinton food bank, to provide a happier Christmas for many families in Clinton and area. Every donation will get you an entry in a draw to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

“As someone said, the cause is more important than the event,” says Cst. Marika Masters. “Let’s come together as a community and get this done. COVID won’t stop us from helping those in need! Spread the word … share share share! We will still try to hold an event if we are able, but this will get us started.”

If you have items you would like to donate, please call Sandi Burrage (250-459-7013 or 250-852-1203) or Marika Masters (250-459-2221 or 250-715-5196) to make arrangements for pick-up.

Clinton contest

Residents of Clinton and area are invited to share why they love shopping locally, for a chance to win some local prizes. All you have to do is go to the Clinton Chatter Facebook page, find the post from Nov. 27 about shopping locally, and then leave a comment saying why you love local businesses or talking about a Clinton business you have supported. All those leaving comments will be entered in a draw that takes place on Dec. 18.

Clinton Library volunteers wanted

Library Home Service delivers materials to patrons who are unable to come to the library owing to mobility or health issues via carefully screened volunteers. The service is provided to persons in their own homes, in seniors’ residences, or in care facilities. While home service patrons have access to all library materials, specialized formats tailored to individual needs including audiobooks, Large Print, and licensed materials are made available through the Library’s Outreach Services.

Volunteers who are able to deliver materials once a month are being sought for the Clinton Library. Anyone interested should go to https://bit.ly/39qQe5x for more information and an application form.

Calling all Clinton artists

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society has not been publicly active this year due to COVID-19, but their Facebook page is a place where any artists in and around the community can share their work and see what others are doing.

If you are an established artist, or perhaps an artist who is new to the community, consider joining, either to keep up old connections or make new ones. An “artist”, for the purposes of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, is someone who creates things that make them happy. All sorts of art is acceptable, so whether you are a painter, pencil artist, clay worker, fabric artist, stained glass artist, culinary artist, singer or poet, dramatic arts enthusiast, knitter or crocheter, tiddlywink sculpture artist, and more, you qualify. Even if you just appreciate art and like hanging out with crazy artists, you can still be a member.

To join, go to the Clinton Art and Cultural Society Facebook page.

Christmas fun fact

Ebenezer Scrooge is one of the most famous characters in literature, and his surname has entered the English language as a synonym for someone miserly or curmudgeonly. Even people who have not read Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol know what it means to refer to someone as a “Scrooge” (hint: it is not meant as a compliment).

The novel, first published in 1843, also has one of the most famous opening lines in literature: “Marley was dead, to begin with.” The reference is to Scrooge’s late partner, Jacob Marley, and it is the appearance of his ghost that sets the novel’s events in motion.

Dickens was always on the lookout for unusual or colourful surnames for his characters. We do not know where he came up with “Scrooge” (it is possibly an onomatopoeiac evocation of the word “screw”, meaning to cheat or swindle someone), but we do know where he found his partner’s surname.

In 1843, Dickens attended a St. Patrick’s Day party that was attended by a Dr. Miles Marley, who made a comment to the author about his unusual surname. Dickens’s reply? “Your name will be a household word before the year is out.”

Whether he also said that it would still be well-known nearly 200 years later, as part of the most famous Christmas story ever written, has not been recorded.


Even though the CP Holiday Train is not running this year, CP has made donations to the food banks along its usual routes (including the one in Ashcroft), and will also be broadcasting a special live Holiday Train concert on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
CP Holiday Train rolling into homes with a virtual concert

CP has made donations to all the food banks that would normally benefit from the annual event

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

The wooden sign at the entrance to the parking lot at the Heritage Park in Ashcroft blew down in high winds on Oct. 10. Council has made an assessment of the park and its structures one of the priorities in its new strategic plan. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council lays out strategic plan for next two years

Trails master plan, a second North Ashcroft reservoir, and the Heritage Park all on the list

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek to move to quarterly utility billing in new year

Council also discussed the possibility of heavy flooding in spring 2021

Lytton RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis accepts a plaque from Patsy Weekley of the Lytton post office in Oct. 2018, to commemorate a first responders stamp from Canada Post. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Lytton RCMP sergeant says farewell as posting comes to an end

Sgt. Curtis Davis is transferring out of Lytton and is sad to be leaving the area

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

