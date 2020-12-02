Clinton Art and Cultural Society is calling all area artists

Have you created some art you’d like to show off? The Clinton Art and Cultural Society would like to hear from you. If you haven’t, then why not give it a try? (Photo credit: Facebook)

Cache Creek market

The outdoor Cache Creek Christmas Market is going ahead on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the community hall. Come down to support the vendors and pick up some wonderful items for Christmas gifts (or for yourself).

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour

The Ashcroft HUB is sponsoring a Christmas Lights tour from Dec. 1 to 23 in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. Residents and business owners are encouraged to decorate their homes/businesses and be part of the tour.

The theme is “Classic Christmas Movies”, although participants do not have to stick to the theme. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Decorated Residential Home and the Best Decorated Business. Participants will be listed on a tour map, which is available for pick-up at the HUB or online at www.ashcrofthub.ca, so that people can take their own self-guided tour of the displays.

There are already lots of fabulous displays around both communities, so make a thermos of hot chocolate, load the family in the car, put on some Christmas music, and create a new holiday tradition this year.

Changes to Cram the Cruiser

The “Cram the Cruiser” event that was scheduled to take place in Clinton on Dec. 5 has been changed, to reflect provincial mandates around public gatherings. Instead of dropping off your unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items on Dec. 5, they can be picked up by volunteers at any time.

All donations will go to the Clinton food bank, to provide a happier Christmas for many families in Clinton and area. Every donation will get you an entry in a draw to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

“As someone said, the cause is more important than the event,” says Cst. Marika Masters. “Let’s come together as a community and get this done. COVID won’t stop us from helping those in need! Spread the word … share share share! We will still try to hold an event if we are able, but this will get us started.”

If you have items you would like to donate, please call Sandi Burrage (250-459-7013 or 250-852-1203) or Marika Masters (250-459-2221 or 250-715-5196) to make arrangements for pick-up.

Clinton contest

Residents of Clinton and area are invited to share why they love shopping locally, for a chance to win some local prizes. All you have to do is go to the Clinton Chatter Facebook page, find the post from Nov. 27 about shopping locally, and then leave a comment saying why you love local businesses or talking about a Clinton business you have supported. All those leaving comments will be entered in a draw that takes place on Dec. 18.

Clinton Library volunteers wanted

Library Home Service delivers materials to patrons who are unable to come to the library owing to mobility or health issues via carefully screened volunteers. The service is provided to persons in their own homes, in seniors’ residences, or in care facilities. While home service patrons have access to all library materials, specialized formats tailored to individual needs including audiobooks, Large Print, and licensed materials are made available through the Library’s Outreach Services.

Volunteers who are able to deliver materials once a month are being sought for the Clinton Library. Anyone interested should go to https://bit.ly/39qQe5x for more information and an application form.

Calling all Clinton artists

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society has not been publicly active this year due to COVID-19, but their Facebook page is a place where any artists in and around the community can share their work and see what others are doing.

If you are an established artist, or perhaps an artist who is new to the community, consider joining, either to keep up old connections or make new ones. An “artist”, for the purposes of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, is someone who creates things that make them happy. All sorts of art is acceptable, so whether you are a painter, pencil artist, clay worker, fabric artist, stained glass artist, culinary artist, singer or poet, dramatic arts enthusiast, knitter or crocheter, tiddlywink sculpture artist, and more, you qualify. Even if you just appreciate art and like hanging out with crazy artists, you can still be a member.

To join, go to the Clinton Art and Cultural Society Facebook page.

Christmas fun fact

Ebenezer Scrooge is one of the most famous characters in literature, and his surname has entered the English language as a synonym for someone miserly or curmudgeonly. Even people who have not read Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol know what it means to refer to someone as a “Scrooge” (hint: it is not meant as a compliment).

The novel, first published in 1843, also has one of the most famous opening lines in literature: “Marley was dead, to begin with.” The reference is to Scrooge’s late partner, Jacob Marley, and it is the appearance of his ghost that sets the novel’s events in motion.

Dickens was always on the lookout for unusual or colourful surnames for his characters. We do not know where he came up with “Scrooge” (it is possibly an onomatopoeiac evocation of the word “screw”, meaning to cheat or swindle someone), but we do know where he found his partner’s surname.

In 1843, Dickens attended a St. Patrick’s Day party that was attended by a Dr. Miles Marley, who made a comment to the author about his unusual surname. Dickens’s reply? “Your name will be a household word before the year is out.”

Whether he also said that it would still be well-known nearly 200 years later, as part of the most famous Christmas story ever written, has not been recorded.



