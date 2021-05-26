She’s not yet a member of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, but it can only be a matter of time before Harper Lawrence (pictured) joins. Over spring break this year, Harper took part in a painting tutorial in Clinton organized by Clinton Art and Cultural Society member Sandi Burrage. Painting the Easter Bunny was the subject of the tutorial, and Harper decided to do some extra practice by following a Bob Ross video on her own and creating her own landscape of happy little trees. (Photo credit: Sandi Burrage/Facebook)

She’s not yet a member of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, but it can only be a matter of time before Harper Lawrence (pictured) joins. Over spring break this year, Harper took part in a painting tutorial in Clinton organized by Clinton Art and Cultural Society member Sandi Burrage. Painting the Easter Bunny was the subject of the tutorial, and Harper decided to do some extra practice by following a Bob Ross video on her own and creating her own landscape of happy little trees. (Photo credit: Sandi Burrage/Facebook)

Clinton Art and Cultural Society says the (art) show must go on

After cancelling last year’s show, the society is planning one for the August long weekend

After seeing their 2020 Art Show and meetings cancelled because of the pandemic, the Clinton Art and Cultural Society is striking a positive note, and planning an Art Show and Sale to take place on the August long weekend (July 31 and Aug. 1) at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

“Hopefully the show doesn’t get cancelled because of COVID-19. That’s our main concern,” says Nancy McMinn, the society’s president. “But we thought it was worth it to hope for the best.

“We pretty much know how to put the show together and run it. We have the entry forms, and I type up the catalogue of entries. We need to get someone to run the silent auction, and the Psalm 23 Society helps us set up and tear down.”

The show is open to Clinton Art and Cultural society members, who can enter for free, as well as to non-members (at a cost of $20). The society is currently taking memberships for the upcoming year, which cost $10 and are only accepted during the spring; a move that McMinn says is intentional.

“We like to get people involved with organizing and running the show as well as exhibiting. In the past we’ve only taken memberships in April and May, but we didn’t function at all last year, so we haven’t cut it off yet.”

She adds that members do not just have to come from Clinton or the immediate area. “It’s open to anyone to join. We’ve had artists from Kamloops who are friends of artists here, and they come and spend the weekend during the show. We just want people who are energetic and produce lots of artwork.”

The society, she says, has a very broad definition of what constitutes artwork.

“I’ve encountered the occasional art group that thinks painting is the only art, and doesn’t appreciate other types of artists, but we feel very different about that. We’ve had quilts, knitting, weaving, pottery, painting, fabric artists, even culinary artists. You can exhibit anything you make. If it’s original and it gives you joy and you want to share it, it’s art.”

Attendees can vote on their top three works in the show, with the overall winner receiving a prize. There will also be a silent auction running throughout the show, which McMinn says encourages people to come back through the door and see if their bid is winning.

The society is taking donations for the silent auction, the proceeds of which go to a local organization such as the Clinton Food Bank. “We also have a donation jar at the door, and anything we get there is donated as well. The club is well-funded with a grant, so we don’t need the donations in order to run.”

Any artists who would like to submit works for display during this year’s show have until July 15 to get their submissions in. You can register and get entry forms from McMinn by calling (250) 459-2976 or emailing snirt6@gmail.com; you can also visit the Clinton Art and Cultural Society Facebook page. Anyone interested in joining the society can contact McMinn for details, or mail a cheque for $10 to treasurer Joanne O’Flynn at P.O. Box 160, Clinton, B.C. V0K 1K0.

The society is also looking for any singers or musicians who would like to take advantage of the stage at the community hall to provide some entertainment during the show. Anyone interested should contact McMinn at the phone number or email address above.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

 

‘Richmond Marina’ is a 2021 work by Jill Philipchuk, who has been named the people’s choice winner at the Clinton Art Show and Sale in the past. (Photo credit: Clinton Art and Cultural Society/Facebook)

‘Richmond Marina’ is a 2021 work by Jill Philipchuk, who has been named the people’s choice winner at the Clinton Art Show and Sale in the past. (Photo credit: Clinton Art and Cultural Society/Facebook)

Previous story
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)
Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read