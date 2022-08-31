Clinton CiB recognizes gorgeous gardens throughout community

Best Garden nominees Emily and Al Harvey. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) Best Garden nominees Dieter and Irmy Spreng. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) The property of Best Garden nominees Elvin and Sidney Beeds. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) Best Garden nominee Dorothy Jepp shows off her spectacular hollyhocks. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) Best Garden youth winner Jax Kucera shows off his beautiful petunias. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) Clinton Creek Estates resident Lorretta Ferguson enjoying her garden. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society) Clinton Creek Estates resident Sharon Ricketts shows off her garden. (Photo credit: Clinton CiB Beautification Society)

By Yvette May

This year, the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society was asked to participate in the Canada-wide Scotts Miracle-Gro Best Garden contest.

Following a really good response to the July call for nominations, six Clinton gardens and their respective gardeners were nominated by friends, neighbours, and family as worthy of recognition.

This year’s winners are:

Dieter and Irmy Spreng, who had a great-looking front and back yard looked after by Dieter;

Dorothy Jepp, who at age 81 showed off her spectacular hollyhocks;

Emily and Al Harvey, who had many varieties of flowers and fruit trees, as well as a large vegetable garden; and

Elvin and Sidney Beeds, who had an impressive floral display.

The Youth winner was Jax Kucera, who displayed a profusion of petunias.

The team selected Clinton Creek Estates as a special mention winner. A new facility, Clinton Creek is still very much in the process of being landscaped, but residents’ green thumbs were considered with the installation of “trug style” planters and small garden areas at each unit.

Winners received a sign acknowledging their efforts, as well as some Scott’s Miracle-Gro products. The winners are automatically entered into the National Communities in Bloom contest.



