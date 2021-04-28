Clinton CiB virtual Seedy Sunday event hands out real prizes

Although the fundraising event was cancelled, people still donated,and some took home prizes

By Daniela Dyck

It was with great disappointment that the Clinton Communities in Bloom Society cancelled Seedy Sunday at the Community Garden on April 11.

This past year of cancelled functions and public gatherings, and restricted social contact, has certainly taken its toll on us all. The CiB committee appreciates the ongoing support that our community and surrounding area have shown, and once again you all came through with flying colours.

Our online Seedy Sunday Spring Fundraiser raised $263. All items were sold in record time; thank you for your support! There were 100 entries for the virtual door prizes; congratulations to the winners: Charlene Boscott (gift basket); Jeanie Blain (tool kit); Gina Fankhanel and Cassidy Fletcher (greenhouse kits); and Kim Gohier (tote bag).

Our “Plant Sunflowers, 2021 Flower of the Year” project handed out and delivered to participants 100 small packages with seeds and instructions. We hope that 2021 will have as many (or more!) beautiful sunflowers throughout the community as last year. If you would like sunflower seeds you can pick up “contact free” seeds at Yvette May’s house; the seeds are on the old washing machine.

Once again, thank you for your support; we look forward to a live and in-person Seedy Sunday next year. Happy growing season!



