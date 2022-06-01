Clinton Country Artists show and sale returns, bigger than ever

Clinton artist Dianne Ruthven will have a display of her photographs at this year’s Clinton Country Artists show and sale, including this one of a bald eagle. Clinton artist Dianne Ruthven will have a display of her photographs at this year’s Clinton Country Artists show and sale, including this one of a black bear and cub. Clinton artist Dianne Ruthven will have a display of her photographs at this year’s Clinton Country Artists show and sale, including this one of a heron.

Members of the Clinton Country Artists group have been busy since their last public show in June 2019, and dozens of their works will be on display during this year’s Art and Craft show and sale, which takes place from June 10 to 12.

In fact, the show will be so big that the group has expanded beyond the confines of the basement of the Clinton Legion — where the show is usually held — and has had to move next door into the Memorial Hall.

“We have about 30 members in the club, and each member is provisionally showing around 10 pictures,” explains Sandy Reed, noting that many artists’ output — including her own — increased during the pandemic. “We anticipate it will be quite a good show.”

She adds that people do not have to be part of the Clinton Country Artists group in order to take part. “We let others exhibit if we have room.”

She has been a part of the club for 15 years, and is planning on showing 13 works this year. There will also be displays of photographs by Dianne Ruthven and Roland Stanke, and a variety of artisans and vendors with carving, jewellery, and more.

Reed says that after having had to cancel their 2020 and 2021 shows due to the pandemic, the club began planning for this year’s show in September of last year.

“We’ve been working towards it for a while. We just sort of plunged ahead and decided we would have one.”

The youngest artist in this year’s show is 12, and the oldest is 95. Reed says that there will be a variety of styles, mediums, and subjects on display, everything from pencil crayons to oils and from landscapes to animals to people. The art is available for purchase, and in a change from past years, people can pay by e-transfer and take their purchases away when they buy them, rather than having to wait until the end of the show.

“In the past we’ve had people stopping at the show on their way through town, and they wanted to be able to take their purchases with them,” explains Reed. “We have some works in reserve to fill any empty spaces.”

Membership in the Clinton Country Artists fluctuates, and Reed says that members meet once a week, although they take a break over the summer months.

“We sometimes do group projects: we’ve done an acrylic pour session and an encaustic [hot wax] painting session. As a fundraiser, we put together a cookbook, and that sold out.

“It’s a chance to get together with other artists and hang out and help each other with things like mixing colours. It’s nice to get together and share ideas.”

The Clinton Country Artists Art and Craft Show and Sale runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. All are welcome, and admission is by donation.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton