Clinton craft sale to feature work of local artists and vendors

Oct. 28 event gives people an opportunity to get a head start on their holiday shopping

Cooling temperatures and falling leaves mean it’s the season for the annual autumn craft sale in Clinton. A fixture in the community, the event has been running annually since 2008.

“The Clinton craft sale is usually one of the first of the season,” says Susan Swan, who has taken over organizing the event this year for the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society. “It gives crafters a chance to figure out their set-up and tweak it for future events if need be.”

There are 20 vendors registered for the sale, mostly from Clinton and the surrounding area, but also some from Lac La Hache, 100 Mile House, Ashcroft, and even Kamloops, she said.

“It’s going to showcase unique, interesting crafts for shoppers to purchase. There promises to be something for everyone,” she notes.

After a four-year hiatus from organizing the event, Swan has returned not only to coordinate the craft sale: she will also have her own booth featuring knitting, crocheting, painting, and miscellaneous ornaments, all made by her.

Other vendors will have a variety of items on sale, including rocks and gems, hand-painted glass items, baked goods, photography, sewing and embroidery, preserves, fruit leathers, knitting, crochet, personal hygiene products, floral items, jewellery, First Nations beading, wood burning, and more.

The event is the main fundraiser for the Clinton Communities in Bloom Society. Funds raised from previous fairs have paid for the meals and accommodation for provincial judges for the Communities in Bloom contest when they come to evaluate the village. Funds have also been used to create and maintain the Clinton Community Garden, which allows local gardeners to grow crops for themselves and the local food bank.

Funds raised at the craft sale have also enabled Communities in Bloom to sponsor various garden-related contests, pay for the venue for its annual Seedy Sunday event, and sponsor the Christmas Light-Up contest.

Swan is excited to see residents from the region at the event.

“The craft sale is open to everyone and is a great opportunity to see what folks have created, get a start on holiday shopping, or pick up something for yourself,” she says.

”And if attendees get a little hungry or cold, there will be warm food available for purchase. Lunch, consisting of chili or soup, is available on site, so people can sit and enjoy their food while out shopping for something unique.”

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 LeBourdais Avenue. Admission is by donation, and there will be door prizes.

Clinton