Clinton gearing up for Plaid Friday specials and rewards

Just in time to get a head start on Christmas shopping, there will be a late night shopping event in Clinton on Friday, Nov. 27, with local businesses open from 5 to 8 p.m. for special Plaid Friday sales.

Plaid Friday is an alternative to “Black Friday”, and is sponsored by Northern Development Initiative Trust and its “Love Northern BC” program, which encourages people to support the businesses in their communities and keep their shopping dollars in the local economy. This money helps our businesses stay open, provides employment opportunities for many of our friends and neighbours, and keeps our towns full of unique shops that support local events and organizations.

Several Clinton businesses have already started posting special deals, so check them out before Nov. 27. This year, in addition to supporting local merchants, people taking part can be rewarded in other ways.

The Village of Clinton is offering reward cards, which can be picked up from local businesses. Spend your dollars locally on Nov. 27 on holiday gifts — or anything else — and have your purchases recorded on the reward card. Then, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, bring your card to the village office to be redeemed for a gift. Spend a minimum of $25 to receive a “Love Clinton” mug; spend a minimum of $50 and you’ll get a “Love Clinton” shopping bag that’s perfect for holding your Christmas shopping.

You can also enter the Love Northern BC Selfie Contest, for a chance to win one of 20 Love Northern BC gift packs worth $60. Simply take a selfie outside a participating Clinton business that you shopped at on Plaid Friday, or a picture of a receipt from a participating business dated Nov. 27, then post it Facebook or Instagram with #LNBCPlaidFriday and tag @lovenorthernbc; private message to @lovenorthernbc; or email hello@lovenorthernbc.ca. Pictures must be sent on Nov. 27 (anytime up until midnight), and prizes will be drawn on Nov. 30.

If you are a Clinton business and would like to find out more about Love Northern BC, or learn how the Love Clinton program can support you, contact Meghan at cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton