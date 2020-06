Abby McIlravey and Reeghan Moorman toured the town to cheers and waves

This year’s graduating class at David Stoddart School in Clinton was small, but both grads got a big cheer from the community, with residents gathering to salute Abby McIlravey and Reeghan Moorman as they were driven around town in their grad finery to waves, cheers, and signs on June 13.



David Stoddart School 2020 grad student Abby McIlravey. (Photo credit: Dianne Ruthven)