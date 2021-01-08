Legion logo, no date

Clinton Legion among several receiving federal aid

Branch recently applied for financial assistance through Veterans Affairs Canada

The Clinton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has been given a break in the form of federal aid.

The branch is among 701 branches across the country that recently applied for financial assistance through Veterans Affairs Canada. The Clinton Legion will receive about $10,000, according to Bryan Lutz, spokesman for the Legion’s B.C. and Yukon division.

The money is geared toward helping legions struggling to keep up with operational costs in the aftermath of closures and cancelled events due to COVID-19.

Clinton Legion 194 treasurer Marian Nelson said the announcement was good news for the Legion, which has had to cut its hours due to fewer events being held this year and has seen a decline in the number of people coming in. Usually in December, for instance, the Legion hosts several Christmas parties, as well as a Christmas event for the local children.

“We can’t have entertainment and people can’t come in for special nights,” Nelson said. “It’s not that we’re right broke but if this goes on long enough we could be. We had to cut our hours because we can’t warrant keeping open.”

Nelson said the money will definitely help because they still have monthly bills and insurance to pay.

Altogether, the Royal Canadian Legion received $14 million dollars out of a $20 million dollar package earmarked for Veteran Organizations as part of Bill C-4, approved earlier this fall. In total, just over $7.2 million dollars distributed by the Legion’s National Headquarters and more funds will be disbursed in the coming weeks.


