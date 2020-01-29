Clinton locals wanted to look for Cariboo Wagon Road locations

Community event is being planned to identify where the road ran near Clinton

Richard Wright of the New Pathways to Gold Society sent this photo of the Cariboo Wagon Road wondering if it is from the Clinton area. Can anyone match the historic picture to the present-day background and provide a location? Send an email to editorial@accjournal.ca.

By Ramona Holota

Happy February, everyone! Will the groundhog see his shadow?

Wow, it’s that soon already, and spring is coming. Here are some of the things that the people at our beautiful Clinton Museum have been doing, and a quick rundown for February.

A new Lease Agreement has been completed and signed with the Village of Clinton: thank you very much!

The Barn roof snow fence project has been completed and is functional, and school liaison work continues with David Stoddart School, with plans for next season moving right along.

A computer program purchase titled “Past Perfect” is now being used to have items recorded and uploaded. An exciting aspect of this program is the ability to have voice recordings and other media stored as well, so we will have a permanent virtual library, and a listing of everything we have or will be acquiring. Wonderful news for us!

The Cariboo Wagon Road project with New Pathways to Gold Society’s Richard Wright continues. On Feb. 6 we will digitally store some old maps that are in our display case, and sifting through files continue. A community event is being planned to further identify where on the ground the wagon road was located in the Clinton area. We will keep everyone posted.

Our 2020 season plans are ongoing, and we are actively planning for the year. In the meantime, the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s AGM is on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Clinton Library, and all are welcome to attend.

If you would like information about the Clinton Museum, please visit our website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org, or call the museum at (250) 459-2442; we will follow-up. Our email address is info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going. We always welcome volunteers and new memberships, so come and enjoy our nugget.

Looking forward to 2020, folks! Here we go!

Ramona Holota is on the Board of Directors of the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.



