Richard Wright of the New Pathways to Gold Society sent this photo of the Cariboo Wagon Road wondering if it is from the Clinton area. Can anyone match the historic picture to the present-day background and provide a location? Send an email to editorial@accjournal.ca.

Clinton locals wanted to look for Cariboo Wagon Road locations

Community event is being planned to identify where the road ran near Clinton

By Ramona Holota

Happy February, everyone! Will the groundhog see his shadow?

Wow, it’s that soon already, and spring is coming. Here are some of the things that the people at our beautiful Clinton Museum have been doing, and a quick rundown for February.

A new Lease Agreement has been completed and signed with the Village of Clinton: thank you very much!

The Barn roof snow fence project has been completed and is functional, and school liaison work continues with David Stoddart School, with plans for next season moving right along.

A computer program purchase titled “Past Perfect” is now being used to have items recorded and uploaded. An exciting aspect of this program is the ability to have voice recordings and other media stored as well, so we will have a permanent virtual library, and a listing of everything we have or will be acquiring. Wonderful news for us!

The Cariboo Wagon Road project with New Pathways to Gold Society’s Richard Wright continues. On Feb. 6 we will digitally store some old maps that are in our display case, and sifting through files continue. A community event is being planned to further identify where on the ground the wagon road was located in the Clinton area. We will keep everyone posted.

Our 2020 season plans are ongoing, and we are actively planning for the year. In the meantime, the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s AGM is on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Clinton Library, and all are welcome to attend.

If you would like information about the Clinton Museum, please visit our website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org, or call the museum at (250) 459-2442; we will follow-up. Our email address is info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going. We always welcome volunteers and new memberships, so come and enjoy our nugget.

Looking forward to 2020, folks! Here we go!

Ramona Holota is on the Board of Directors of the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple wonders who’s in the Cariboo picture that’s been on their walls for years

Just Posted

Lytton man killed by police was well-known homeless advocate

Barry Shantz won landmark court ruling for the homeless in 2015

‘Overall, we’re doing great,’ Ashcroft CFO tells council meeting

Finance review at Ashcroft council meeting shows Village on budget for 2019

Steelhead caucus gave firsthand look at fisheries challenges

Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about Steelhead, seniors, health care, and more

Local News Briefs: Fundraiser concert for Food bank and Equality Project

Local favourites Jenny and the Gents will be performing at a Jan. 31 event

The Rundown: Clinton News

Walking, exercise programs for seniors on the cards in Clinton

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

B.C. councillor runs afoul of Coastal GasLink protester

Northern pipeline not a Maple Ridge issue, insists Coun. Gordy Robson

‘I couldn’t leave them’: B.C. road worker rescues rats left in box at highway rest stop

Maddy McCarthy said she will find the nine pets loving homes

Most Read