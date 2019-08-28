Clinton Museum bringing in the visitors as summer starts to wind down

Also, can you identify the people and things in pictures from the museum?

What is it that Bernice Weihs-Anderson is pointing at? The answer is on the Clinton Museum website. Scroll down for more pictures. Photo: Ramona Holota

By Ramona Holota

Hello everyone! Summer is going fast, and the Clinton Museum has been very busy. As of the time of writing (Aug. 24) we have had 884 visitors in August. This is awesome, and great for our local economy!

Our Music at the Museum was a blast, with the Ambler family and David Park doing a great show for everyone. Our Speakeasy Night has been postponed, and we will keep everyone posted on a new date.

Thank you to all of those who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going. We always welcome volunteers and new memberships.

Please do drop by and see us at the museum; it’s a great place to bring visitors. We are open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Large private tours can be arranged, so come and enjoy our nugget.

For more information, call the Clinton Museum at (250) 459-2442, email info@clintonmuseumbc.org, or visit the website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org, where you will also find the answers to our Who/What is it? feature in The Journal.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Not ‘What is it’ but ‘Who is it’: a local Chief from days past. Can you recognize him? Photo: Clinton Museum Archives