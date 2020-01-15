Ramona Holota (l) with New Pathways to Gold Society’s Richard Wright reviewing Wright’s map of the Cariboo Wagon Road. (Photo credit: Collette French)

Clinton Museum lends a hand with Cariboo Wagon Road research

Work is underway to map the iconic gold rush route through Interior

By Ramona Holota

Hello everyone! Hope Christmas was grand and everyone got some good family visits in, and some good grits!

Clinton Museum activities for December included Richard Wright from the New Pathways to Gold Society dropping by the museum to do further research work with us regarding the Cariboo Wagon Road through the Clinton area. Collette French and I met with Richard to discuss how we can work together to gather this information from the museum and from Clinton people.

The purpose of the research is to locate the entire Cariboo Wagon Road right through to Barkerville, for economic development and reconciliation between between Europeans, Chinese, and First Nations. It’s a huge project, and talks continue on ways to get local information from folks around Clinton.

We have a nice brochure describing the project, and we will keep you posted on local events regarding it.

Our Board of Directors and our membership will be actively planning for 2020 over the winter, so please do consider attending and being a part of our museum as we get ready for spring start up. Our most recent regular meeting was on Jan. 14, and our society’s AGM is on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Clinton library.

Please visit our website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org or call the museum at (250) 459-2442: we will follow-up. You can also contact us by email at info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all of those who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going! We always welcome volunteers and new members.

Ramona Holota is on the Board of Directors of the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.


