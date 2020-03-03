Richard Wright and Amy Newman documenting the old road map in the Clinton Museum display case. (Photo credit: Ramona Holota)

Clinton Museum prepares for season with behind the scenes work

Volunteers are always welcome to help Clinton’s museum nugget

By Ramona Holota

Hello and happy early spring, everyone! The groundhog has seen his shadow, and we have had yellow and redwing blackbirds busy at our feeders for more than a week now, so that is good!

February activities included lots of exciting events setting the scene for the Clinton Museum’s 2020 operating season. The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s AGM took place, and new board members were elected: Edith McLorn (president); Colette French (vice-president); Kat Chatten (treasurer); and Lillian Fehr (secretary). The directors are Helene Cade, Marcia Begin, Robin Fennell, Sandy Fletcher, and Ramona Holota.

Thank you kindly to our outgoing Board members. We have very much appreciated all their work, and hope to see their continued involvement.

The New Pathways to Gold Cariboo Wagon Road project is advancing fast, with Colette and Ramona seeking local support and event collaborations. So far the display case where the very old (possibly original) road map is kept has been documented and filmed by Richard Wright and partner Amy Newman.

A very tedious record was completed of the before visual display, dismantling, recording, and then inventory of items for our computer program that Lillian and Sandy are working on. Good work!

A community gathering is planned for later in March, where people can have something to eat and talk about our historical Cariboo Wagon Road with people and historians in the area. If you have something to share, come eat and share it!

A summer music festival is being coordinated with organizers to celebrate our local history and the 100 year anniversary of the Clinton Memorial Hall. Wow! It should be a grand event. We will keep you posted on dates and activities on social media and word around town.

The Forestry Big Book Project will be completed soon by Marcia and Robin. It’s looking fantastic; well done!

Our museum Emergency Plan wall display has been completed by Wayne, and it will be implemented. Thank you very much Wayne; it looks fantastic.

Colette has been busy liaising with David Stoddart School teachers and staff to co-ordinate museum-related projects for students to gain school credits while working with the museum. Exciting!

Please visit our website (www.clintonmuseumbc.org), call the museum at (250) 459-2442, or email info@clintonmuseumbc.org; we will follow up.

Thank you to all who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going. We welcome volunteers and new memberships.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drag races returning to Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

Just Posted

McAbee Fossil Beds site looking forward to bigger season in 2020

Hopes are that the Heritage Site can build on the success of last year

Ashcroft looks to allocate $25,000 of NDIT funds to Economic Development and Tourism position

Further NDIT funding would go to support proposed initiatives

Cache Creek council hears concerns about Collins Road footbridge

Council also heard a request for a second community bus stop in the Village

Ashcroft Warriors Atom team hosting, competing in tournament

Team finished third in the region to book spot in tournament

Sea Cadets to set sail for Halifax after successful fundraiser

Members of Cadets Corps will help commemorate 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

Most Read