Clinton Museum prepares for season with behind the scenes work

Richard Wright and Amy Newman documenting the old road map in the Clinton Museum display case. (Photo credit: Ramona Holota)

By Ramona Holota

Hello and happy early spring, everyone! The groundhog has seen his shadow, and we have had yellow and redwing blackbirds busy at our feeders for more than a week now, so that is good!

February activities included lots of exciting events setting the scene for the Clinton Museum’s 2020 operating season. The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society’s AGM took place, and new board members were elected: Edith McLorn (president); Colette French (vice-president); Kat Chatten (treasurer); and Lillian Fehr (secretary). The directors are Helene Cade, Marcia Begin, Robin Fennell, Sandy Fletcher, and Ramona Holota.

Thank you kindly to our outgoing Board members. We have very much appreciated all their work, and hope to see their continued involvement.

The New Pathways to Gold Cariboo Wagon Road project is advancing fast, with Colette and Ramona seeking local support and event collaborations. So far the display case where the very old (possibly original) road map is kept has been documented and filmed by Richard Wright and partner Amy Newman.

A very tedious record was completed of the before visual display, dismantling, recording, and then inventory of items for our computer program that Lillian and Sandy are working on. Good work!

A community gathering is planned for later in March, where people can have something to eat and talk about our historical Cariboo Wagon Road with people and historians in the area. If you have something to share, come eat and share it!

A summer music festival is being coordinated with organizers to celebrate our local history and the 100 year anniversary of the Clinton Memorial Hall. Wow! It should be a grand event. We will keep you posted on dates and activities on social media and word around town.

The Forestry Big Book Project will be completed soon by Marcia and Robin. It’s looking fantastic; well done!

Our museum Emergency Plan wall display has been completed by Wayne, and it will be implemented. Thank you very much Wayne; it looks fantastic.

Colette has been busy liaising with David Stoddart School teachers and staff to co-ordinate museum-related projects for students to gain school credits while working with the museum. Exciting!

Please visit our website (www.clintonmuseumbc.org), call the museum at (250) 459-2442, or email info@clintonmuseumbc.org; we will follow up.

Thank you to all who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going. We welcome volunteers and new memberships.



