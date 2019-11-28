Come by the Clinton Museum during the Christmas Madness Shopping Day on Nov. 29. Photo: Ramona Holota

Clinton Museum spaghetti dinner fundraiser set for Nov. 27

Museum will also be taking part in Christmas Madness shopping on Nov. 29

By Ramona Holota

Good day everyone! No snow yet, but it is coming; that is certain.

The Clinton Museum is closed, but the buzz continues as we plan for 2020. Red Cross Emergency Preparedness continues, as does snow management on the barn roof, and the fall clean-up and winterizing of the museum has been completed.

Requests for research continue, the latest being the location of the Cariboo Wagon Road by the New Pathways to Gold Society.

Christmas Madness Shopping Day is Nov. 29, so drop by the museum and buy some goodies.

Our Board of Directors and our membership will be actively planning for 2020 over the winter. Please consider attending and being a part of our museum as we get ready for the spring start-up.

For more information, visit our website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org or call the museum at (250) 459-2442 (we will follow up). Our email is info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all of those who volunteer their time and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going! We always welcome volunteers and new memberships. Come enjoy our nugget!

Ramona Holota is on the Board of Directors of the South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.


editorial@accjournal.ca
