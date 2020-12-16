Clinton residents cram the cruiser for a happy Christmas

Event raised $4,370 plus 400 pounds of toys and more than 1,000 pounds of food

(back row from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations for Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters) (back row from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations for Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event on Dec. 12. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)

After being delayed for a week, a modification in provincial health orders meant that Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event could take place on Dec. 12, with people dropping off toys and food items to help give people in the community a happier Christmas.

The event — in support of the Clinton food bank — was organized by Clinton councillor Sandi Burrage and RCMP Cst. Marika Masters, and sponsored by the South Cariboo E. Fry Society.

On Dec. 12, volunteers gathered to accept donations from Clinton residents, who really came through. The event raised $4,370, plus 1,162 pounds of food and more than 400 pounds of toys.

Burrage described the event as “awesome”, and added that all donations will stay in Clinton to support local families.

The E. Fry Society had donated prize baskets consisting of gift cards and items purchased from Clinton businesses. Everyone who donated had their name entered in a draw; winners included Wade and Daniela Dyck, Lillian Fehr, and Linda Marlin.

The event had been scheduled for Dec. 5, but a ban on any kind of public gathering caused it to be postponed. On Dec. 7 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that drive-by events such as toy and food drop-offs were allowed to go ahead.

With files from Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press.



