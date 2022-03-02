Clinton Seniors’ Daffodil Tea fundraiser going ahead on March 9

How terrible a time is the beginning of March. In a month there will be daffodils and the sudden blossoming of orchards, but you wouldn’t know it now. You have to take spring in blind faith.

How true, how true! March is less than a week away as I write this, and it’s snowing. We’ve already had a time of what I call the messy season. Melted snow and ice turned to puddles of water and mud, yet here today it’s winter again.

The first day of spring is officially March 20. Daylight Saving Time starts on March 13, and a few days before that the Clinton Seniors’ Association will hold their annual Daffodil Tea. It was held in 2020, but cancelled in 2021 due to COVID.

Will there be real daffodils at the Daffodil Tea? We certainly hope so. Jessica Lawrence of Bubbles Blossom Design will do her best to have some here for that day. What did the extreme winter conditions and flooding in the Lower Mainland do to the supply? I guess we will take our chances.

The Daffodil Tea will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall on March 9; vaccination protocols will need to be observed. There will be strawberry shortcake and home baking and hopefully fresh-cut and potted daffodils for sale.

Take-out service will be available from 1 p.m. You can call the Clinton Memorial Hall at (250) 459-2254 to place an order. You can also call Zee Chevalier at (250) 459-0028 for pre-orders. Local businesses, the school, and Clinton shut-ins are urged to call prior to March 9 for free delivery of strawberry shortcake and daffodils.

With your support, the Clinton Seniors’ Association looks forward to a successful fundraiser.

Some suites are still available at Clinton Creek Estates. They are each 656 square feet, comprised of four separate rooms plus a spacious storage area. Call general manager Shellie Park at (250) 459-0051 to arrange for a tour of the facility. Rent includes two meals a day (lunch and dinner), housecleaning of the apartment once a week, and laundering of bed linens and towels weekly, plus cable TV and Internet. Rates are quite reasonable and based on income. A small dog or cat is welcome.

With appropriate measures respecting COVID guidelines, the members of the Clinton Seniors’ Association are once again meeting on the third Thursday of every month in the Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue, following lunch at noon.

Happy Birthday to Mary Burrage on March 27!

Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional.

Walt Disney



