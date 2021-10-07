Clinton seniors planning annual marketplace for November 6

Rockin’ and Talkin’ With the Clinton Seniors’ Association

By Zee Chevalier

Oct. 11 is Thanksgiving Day.

“Fill Your Heart With Thanksgiving”

Take nothing for granted, for whenever you do

The “joy of enjoying” is lessened for you.

For we rob our own lives much more than we know

When we fail to respond or in any way show

Our thanks for the blessings that daily are ours…

The warmth of the sun, the fragrance of flowers,

The beauty of twilight, the freshness of dawn,

The coolness of dew on a green velvet lawn,

The kind little deeds so thoughtfully done,

The favours of friends and the love that someone

Unselfishly gives us in myriad ways,

Expecting no payment and no words of praise.

Oh, great is our loss when we no longer find

A thankful response to things of this kind,

For the joy of enjoying and the fullness of living

Are found in the heart that is filled with Thanksgiving.

Helen Steiner Rice

“On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be.”

Ava Dellaira

This fun holiday for children occurs on Oct. 31. Do be mindful of the little ones crossing streets excitedly, forgetting to look both ways as they go door-to-door trick-or-treating.

In 2016, the World Health Organization created a global campaign to focus attention on stereotypes about aging, and designated Oct. 1 as “International Day of Older Persons”. We don’t have to wait until October to court popularly-held ideas about getting older. We should acknowledge the changes that time brings and celebrate the gifts that this period in life can offer. As a philosopher once said, “The silver lining’s got a touch of grey.”

There are six myths about old age:

1. That it is a disease, a disaster.

2. That we are mindless.

3. That we are senseless.

4. That we are useless.

5. That we are powerless.

6. That we are all alike.

Clinton Seniors’ Association members, observing all protocols for COVID, were happy to get together in September for their first regular meeting since February 2020. It was great to reconnect with friends. We have all missed the socializing.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton Seniors’ Association is on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. in the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue. At that time plans will be made for the Marketplace coming up at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors can book a table for $10 by calling Zee at (250) 459-0028.

Happy Birthday to Christine Stella (Oct. 13), Terry Tucker (Oct. 23), and Katherine Turmel (Oct. 29).

“There is a fountain of YOUTH: it is your MIND, your TALENTS, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated AGE.”

Sophia Loren



