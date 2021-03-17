Clinton students remember veterans in words and posters

Three students see their creations advance to Legion zone competition in Williams Lake

Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Three Remembrance Day submissions from students at Clinton’s David Stoddart School made it to the zone competition in Williams Lake.

Rachel Miller’s intermediate poem, Paige Annett’s intermediate colour poster and Chuiman Chung’s primary colour poster earned first place locally and were sent on to compete against other regional winners for the coveted competitions in the province and ultimately in Ottawa. Clinton Legion poppy chair Lois Thompson said Clinton students have tended to fare well in the Remembrance Day competitions, with many submissions in the past seven years reaching the next stage.

The poster and literary contests aim to foster remembrance and honour Canada’s veterans through creative art and writing.

There were a lot of submissions locally, with Falyn Thompson winning the senior essay category and Jake Painter and Cade Allison sneaking in behind Miller for second and third place for intermediate poem. Annett beat out Maya Willis and Bailey Annett in the intermediate colour poster contest, while also take first place in the black and white poster category, ahead of Emma Blain and Jake Painter.

The junior black and white poster contest was won by Mitchel Park, followed by Demon Oldershaw and Brett Tugnam, while Havyk Oldershaw took first place in primary black and white, with Sophia Park and Ella Park in second and third place respectively.

Chuiman Chung earned bragging rights in the primary colour poster contest, with Harper Lawrence and Ella Park in second and third. Spencer Godrey was first in the junior poem, while the junior colour poster contest was won by Cheuk Lam Chung, with Chennelle Painter and Spencer Jodrey taking second and third spots.

Legion Branch contests. Winning entries move forward to the Legion's Provincial level contests. Finalists are then forwarded to the Legion National Foundation in Ottawa to be judged at the national level.



