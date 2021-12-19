Volunteers taking donations at the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Volunteers taking donations at the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)

Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause

This year’s event raised money and food donations for the Clinton food bank

Clinton RCMP — along with members of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society and BC Ambulance Service — came together recently for the second annual Cram a Cruiser event, and helped to raise food and cash donations.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, officers received more than $2,600 in cash and 1,100 pounds of food from the community. All proceeds will go directly to the Clinton food bank to help those in need this Christmas.

Last year’s first-ever Clinton Cram a Cruiser event also raised money and took food and toy donations, although it had to be postponed due to COVID regulations. There were no postponement’s for this year’s event, which took place outside Hunnies Mercantile, where Perry and Shawna Hunnie had treats for those who donated, as well as a fire to keep folks warm.

“The kindness of Clinton residents is overwhelming,” says Cpl. Marika Masters, Detachment Commander of the Clinton RCMP. “The Clinton Food Bank will benefit greatly from all of the generous donations.”

Clinton RCMP is looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

ChristmasClintonRCMP

Previous story
The conservation success of an unsung Christmas hero

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Members of the Love First Nations Ministry, who donated towels for all the hampers, with Jasmine, Linda, and David Choi (right), the owners of Lytton AG Foods before it was lost in the fire on June 30. (Photo credit: Nonie McCann)
Santa hasn’t forgotten Lytton, and will pay a visit on Dec. 23

Damage to the Cache Creek radio station tower in November 2021. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Vandals take Cache Creek’s local radio station off the air