Clinton’s museum enjoyed a busy tourist season

By Ramona Holota

Happy early fall everyone! Although summer was fun it sure passed fast. Lots of activities and good news to pass along from our museum nugget.

The BC Communities in Bloom judges awarded our “small but mighty museum” 5-Blooms for heritage conservation efforts and stated that “Edith McLorn and her team of volunteers must be commended for this outstanding example of heritage conservation.” Wow! Bravo everyone!

Museum stats for August to Sept. 21 are provided by Haley:

– We had 1, 444 visitors, most were Canadian (about 63 per cent) and the vast majority of those were from somewhere in B.C. (about 90 per cent), European visitors were second most prominent (28 per cent) and most were from the Netherlands and Germany (40 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively)

– We had a total of 25 items donated, more notable are three yearbooks from Clinton High School (51/52, 52/53, 53/54) as well as a few photos of local schools (Clinton – 1921, Cache Creek – 1888 – wow!)

– Our second set of donations was a collection of items related to the Marriot’s, a set of hats, a photo of Peg Marriot signed by guests who stayed at Big Bar Guest Lodge

– The most recent donation came in last week including two pictures by local artist Lorraine Potter

– The research was conducted by a few individuals to look through family files and photos

– We are still adding pictures to our Forestry album. If you have clear historical photos of old mill sites in the Clinton area, equipment workers or their families that you would like to share, please bring them to the museum and contact Marcia Begin here in Clinton

– We had a table at the Clinton Fall Fair and it was so much fun: thank you everyone

Events calendar:

– The next museum meeting is set for Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the library

– The next museum presentation to Clinton Village Council is Oct. 9 where we present our season review

– The last day for the museum being open is Oct. 28

– The famous and yummy Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is set for Nov. 27 at the Memorial Hall in Clinton – please come and bring big money – big money – lots of it…

Please visit our website: www.clintonmuseumbc.org or call the museum 250-459-2442.

Our email: info@clintonmuseumbc.org

– Thank you to all of those who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going!

– Please do drop by and visit us at the museum. Hours: We are open every day from 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesday’s. Large private tours can be arranged

– We always welcome volunteers and new memberships. Come enjoy our nugget.



