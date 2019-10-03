Clinton’s museum enjoyed a busy tourist season

‘Come enjoy our nugget’

By Ramona Holota

Happy early fall everyone! Although summer was fun it sure passed fast. Lots of activities and good news to pass along from our museum nugget.

The BC Communities in Bloom judges awarded our “small but mighty museum” 5-Blooms for heritage conservation efforts and stated that “Edith McLorn and her team of volunteers must be commended for this outstanding example of heritage conservation.” Wow! Bravo everyone!

Museum stats for August to Sept. 21 are provided by Haley:

– We had 1, 444 visitors, most were Canadian (about 63 per cent) and the vast majority of those were from somewhere in B.C. (about 90 per cent), European visitors were second most prominent (28 per cent) and most were from the Netherlands and Germany (40 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively)

– We had a total of 25 items donated, more notable are three yearbooks from Clinton High School (51/52, 52/53, 53/54) as well as a few photos of local schools (Clinton – 1921, Cache Creek – 1888 – wow!)

– Our second set of donations was a collection of items related to the Marriot’s, a set of hats, a photo of Peg Marriot signed by guests who stayed at Big Bar Guest Lodge

– The most recent donation came in last week including two pictures by local artist Lorraine Potter

– The research was conducted by a few individuals to look through family files and photos

– We are still adding pictures to our Forestry album. If you have clear historical photos of old mill sites in the Clinton area, equipment workers or their families that you would like to share, please bring them to the museum and contact Marcia Begin here in Clinton

– We had a table at the Clinton Fall Fair and it was so much fun: thank you everyone

Events calendar:

– The next museum meeting is set for Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the library

– The next museum presentation to Clinton Village Council is Oct. 9 where we present our season review

– The last day for the museum being open is Oct. 28

– The famous and yummy Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is set for Nov. 27 at the Memorial Hall in Clinton – please come and bring big money – big money – lots of it…

Please visit our website: www.clintonmuseumbc.org or call the museum 250-459-2442.

Our email: info@clintonmuseumbc.org

– Thank you to all of those who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going!

– Please do drop by and visit us at the museum. Hours: We are open every day from 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesday’s. Large private tours can be arranged

– We always welcome volunteers and new memberships. Come enjoy our nugget.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It’s time to change’: Young people lead Ashcroft climate strike

Just Posted

One step at a time: Ashcroft resident creates multi-purpose pathway

Ashcroft Pathways to Wellness Task Force wants official walking trail along Evans Road

Local officials bring community concerns to UBCM

Ashcroft’s mayor and Cache Creek village councillor offer insights from UBCM

‘It’s time to change’: Young people lead Ashcroft climate strike

‘Our children are very passionate. The climate has changed… they are facing a future without hope’

The Rundown: Clinton News

School tree-planting project celebrates success

Golden Country: The Mad Trapper part 5

The mystery of Albert Johnson endures to this day

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Most Read