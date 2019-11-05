Come by the Seniors’ Centre and check out all the goings-on

There’s a wide variety of activities, from Bingo and puzzles to books, games, and more

By Lois Petty

The Oct. 16 meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors was filled with many lively discussions and helpful suggestions—one being that the Treasurer have an account at Safety Mart. That would simplify things for the different departments buying supplies.

Speaking of Bingo, which happens Saturday afternoons and Tuesdays and Fridays, a letter of thanks to the players and those who run it was requested. It is well attended, well run, and much enjoyed.

Much of the meeting was spent tying up the final organizing steps of the Harvest Bazaar. When it comes to the Strawberry Tea, the Harvest Bazaar, and the Over-80s Luncheon, the Seniors’ Centre has an amazing source of strong and beautiful women who take out memberships in the centre simply to help the seniors with their events. You will see them in the kitchen, cutting sandwiches and making tea and coffee, and serving. Imagine, they pay money in order to volunteer! They even do phone calls to make sure baking arrives and tables are staffed. What a lovely blessing they are.

There are many other happenings at the Seniors’ Centre. The first thing you see when you come through the door is the jigsaw puzzle table and an impossible puzzle being put together, piece by piece.

We have some great, industrious puzzle soldiers.

There is a pool table available for the keen and not-so-keen players. There are books galore, both in the main room and in the craft room. People even bring magazines and newspapers to share with others.

Come in, look around, and enjoy a cup of coffee! You’ll find a welcoming voice and a friendly smile.

That’s all for now, but you’ll hear from us again with the results from the Harvest Bazaar.



