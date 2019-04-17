Volunteers take a break from cleaning up the Madden Island campground in Spences Bridge.

Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

Cleaning up the town, Easter activities, a Desert Daze preview, and much more

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

While the blossoms start coming, there’s still snow on the passes! That’s April for you.

It’s a busy time for getting outside work done. The Spences Bridge Community Club is no exception! We had one of the best turnouts ever for our town spring clean-up! Seventeen people took to the highways and byways and picked up a year’s-worth of litter. There isn’t as much as there used to be, which is fantastic; the fact that there is still so much makes me shake my head. Thanks so much to all the amazing volunteers who chipped in!

The Madden Island clean-up had perfect weather for working, and work we did! What an incredible crew! Eighteen or 19 hardworking folks mowed, raked, weed-whacked, felled and bucked rotten trees, and stacked wood: wow! The campground looks absolutely amazing! Thanks crew!

Another Community Garage Sale will be held on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clemes Hall, so there’s still an opportunity to clean out some cupboards and closets and make a few bucks. Table rentals are only $5. To book a table call Terri at (250) 458-2513.

Bingo is continuing on the first and third Mondays of the month. This is a great little fundraiser for the SBCC, so come on out and support your community organization, have some fun, and maybe win some money while you’re at it!

The Farmers’/Flea Market will start up officially on the May long weekend (Sunday, May 19). There will be plants, crafts, baking, secondhand treasures, and lunch at the concession. Call Terri to book your table, and mark your calendars to come shop!

The annual Easter Egg Hunt and Community Picnic will be held on Easter Sunday, April 21 at the old school ground. It all starts at 10 a.m. with lots of chocolates to hunt for and old-fashioned games like sack races, three-legged races, and tug o’ war. There will also be face painting, a bake sale, and a wiener roast, so come join the fun! Thank you to our contributing partners for the generous donations: Spences Bridge Improvement District, Cook’s Ferry Band, Spences Bridge Fire Department, The Packing House, The Log Cabin Pub, Baits Motel, and the Inn.

Desert Daze planning continues to go well as grants and sponsorship dollars start trickling in. All acts are now confirmed, and we are very excited about our line-up! Some of our favourites from the past nine years are coming back to play; they include Gary Fjellgaard, Angela Harris, Bobby Garcia, Willy Blizzard, Sean Ashby, Richie and the Fendermen, Paisley Groove, Magic Rooster Blues, and Jenny and the Gents—and that’s not all! Please check out our website (www.desertdaze.ca) and Facebook page (Desert Daze Music Festival) for more information and updates, and make sure you’ve got the weekend of August 9–10 marked in your calendar. We are still looking for vendors: anyone interested in booking a space to sell crafts, jewellery, clothing, food, etc., please go to the website.

The Spences Bridge Fire Department is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 12 at the old school ground. Come celebrate Mom and take her out for pancakes (or just come yourself!). The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and is only $6.

There’s only one more regular meeting of the SBCC before we break for the summer, and it’s on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Everyone is welcome.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cache Creek council votes to rejoin local transit system

Just Posted

Cache Creek council votes to rejoin local transit system

Details need to be worked out, but hopes are that change can be expedited

Ashcroft residents get information at Community Forum

Water treatment plant, recycling, an Eco-Depot, the budget, and more among items addressed

Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Most Read