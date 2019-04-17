Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

While the blossoms start coming, there’s still snow on the passes! That’s April for you.

It’s a busy time for getting outside work done. The Spences Bridge Community Club is no exception! We had one of the best turnouts ever for our town spring clean-up! Seventeen people took to the highways and byways and picked up a year’s-worth of litter. There isn’t as much as there used to be, which is fantastic; the fact that there is still so much makes me shake my head. Thanks so much to all the amazing volunteers who chipped in!

The Madden Island clean-up had perfect weather for working, and work we did! What an incredible crew! Eighteen or 19 hardworking folks mowed, raked, weed-whacked, felled and bucked rotten trees, and stacked wood: wow! The campground looks absolutely amazing! Thanks crew!

Another Community Garage Sale will be held on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clemes Hall, so there’s still an opportunity to clean out some cupboards and closets and make a few bucks. Table rentals are only $5. To book a table call Terri at (250) 458-2513.

Bingo is continuing on the first and third Mondays of the month. This is a great little fundraiser for the SBCC, so come on out and support your community organization, have some fun, and maybe win some money while you’re at it!

The Farmers’/Flea Market will start up officially on the May long weekend (Sunday, May 19). There will be plants, crafts, baking, secondhand treasures, and lunch at the concession. Call Terri to book your table, and mark your calendars to come shop!

The annual Easter Egg Hunt and Community Picnic will be held on Easter Sunday, April 21 at the old school ground. It all starts at 10 a.m. with lots of chocolates to hunt for and old-fashioned games like sack races, three-legged races, and tug o’ war. There will also be face painting, a bake sale, and a wiener roast, so come join the fun! Thank you to our contributing partners for the generous donations: Spences Bridge Improvement District, Cook’s Ferry Band, Spences Bridge Fire Department, The Packing House, The Log Cabin Pub, Baits Motel, and the Inn.

Desert Daze planning continues to go well as grants and sponsorship dollars start trickling in. All acts are now confirmed, and we are very excited about our line-up! Some of our favourites from the past nine years are coming back to play; they include Gary Fjellgaard, Angela Harris, Bobby Garcia, Willy Blizzard, Sean Ashby, Richie and the Fendermen, Paisley Groove, Magic Rooster Blues, and Jenny and the Gents—and that’s not all! Please check out our website (www.desertdaze.ca) and Facebook page (Desert Daze Music Festival) for more information and updates, and make sure you’ve got the weekend of August 9–10 marked in your calendar. We are still looking for vendors: anyone interested in booking a space to sell crafts, jewellery, clothing, food, etc., please go to the website.

The Spences Bridge Fire Department is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 12 at the old school ground. Come celebrate Mom and take her out for pancakes (or just come yourself!). The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and is only $6.

There’s only one more regular meeting of the SBCC before we break for the summer, and it’s on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Everyone is welcome.



