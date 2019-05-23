Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

Take a break from gardening for some local events, and get ready for Desert Daze

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Gardening season is truly upon us, but there are still a few events to make time for and get out of the garden to attend.

Our annual Farmers’/Flea Market has begun! Here is an opportunity to perhaps pick up some plants, or purchase early garden bounty like rhubarb. There is also baking, crafts, secondhand treasures, and more, and you can grab lunch or a cup of coffee at the concession.

The market is a nice little social occasion where you can catch up with your neighbours and compare gardening stories: “Looks like a bad year for apricots…?” The market runs on the first and third Sunday of the month all summer at Clemes Hall on Highway 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For table rentals call Terri at (250) 458-2513.

There are still two more bingos to attend, on June 3 and June 17, before taking a break for the summer. Bingo is at Clemes Hall; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and there’s always something good to eat for supper at the concession! These bingos are a fundraiser for the Spences Bridge Community Club, with all proceeds going towards community events and activities like Easter, Halloween, and Christmas celebrations for all the kids in town. Your support is very much appreciated!

I understand that the Easter Egg Hunt and Picnic was well attended (I was away), and that a good time was had by all. Thank you to everyone who helped out, and those who contributed: Cook’s Ferry Band, Spences Bridge Fire Department, Log Cabin Pub, The Packing House, and The Inn.

Every month I’m mentioning Desert Daze; what else new can I say to make sure you mark calendar and attend? How about workshops ALL DAY on Saturday, August 10, starting with yoga in the morning, followed by drumming, guitar with Sean Ashby, lahal, beading, tie dying, and salsa making! And they’re all free! Check out the Desert Daze website (www.desertdaze.ca) for updates, and “like” us on Facebook (Desert Daze Music Festival).

The SBCC takes a break from meetings for the summer. The next meeting will be our AGM on September 11.


