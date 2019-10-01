Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

All are invited to a community open house barbecue on Oct. 7

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Fall is in the air! Time to put the gardens to bed and dig out the cozy sweaters!

You are all invited to attend an open house barbecue at our amazing community hall—Archie Clemes Hall—on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Come and have a look at the amazing renovations and improvements done by the very talented Paul Miller! We are very thankful to our Thompson-Nicola Regional District director Steve Rice for his assistance in securing the grant money, and of course thanks so much to the TNRD and Northern Development Initiative Trust for the funds.

So come to the hall on Oct. 7 and enjoy a burger or hot dog (vegetarian choices available) and take in this beautifully restored piece of history; it is a gem in our midst!

As we did not have a quorum at our scheduled AGM, we have now set it for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the hope that more folks will be able to attend. There will be coffee and goodies, so please join us!

There are only two market days left: Oct. 6 and 20. Come check out what’s for sale each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clemes Hall.

The market will be hosting an appreciation lunch on Oct. 20, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a roast pork, scalloped potato, and baked squash lunch while they shop!


