Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge: Christmastime is here

By Joris Ekering

This is indeed a busy season in Spences Bridge! The Community Club has been very active getting ready for the Christmas Bazaar, a major fundraiser for the club that generates cash for its activities, not least the Clemes Hall operating expenses.

This year’s bazaar is planned for Nov. 30, and donations for book, plant, and craft tables, as well as auction items, can be dropped off at the Hall on Friday Nov. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The auction will be exciting, with many interesting items, not the least of which is a quilt that was made and donated by Linda Nichols, so we expect to see chequebooks and cash (no credit cards).

The auction will feature yours truly as a comic auctioneer (I cannot talk like a real auctioneer) and starts at 3 p.m.; the bazaar is open from 2 to 6 p.m., so come one, come all. Baked goods and secondhand treasures will also be on offer, so there’s something for everyone!

If you have not yet bought tickets for the raffle you should do so soon. Top prize is a quilt with a Canadian theme made and donated by Oliva Watson. More prizes have been donated by Grand Central Café owner Ogesh, UniTea owner Nadine Davenport, and Wyatt Perdens. Did I say exciting? There’s no charge for admission, but everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Christmas Hampers program.

Next on our busy agenda is the annual Christmas tree lighting and carolling at the Look Out. This year we honour and remember loved ones with bells to benefit the Hospice Society in Ashcroft, where organizer Carol Madden is a volunteer.

The event is on Sunday, Dec. 1 beginning at 5 p.m., and there will be a wiener roast and hot chocolate. This is the event you can dress up for (warmly, that is).

Just a few days later (where do all the volunteers get that energy!?) is the Ham and Turkey Bingo at Clemes Hall on Dec. 6, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This includes a 50/50 draw and door prizes.

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band and the SBCC are partnering for a Christmas party on Dec. 15, co-hosting a luncheon with turkey and ham provided. Please bring a veggie or dessert dish to share: Santa is watching! Yes, he will be there in person!

To top off all this activity, there will be a New Years’ dance, with old and new tunes played by a DJ. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and there will be alcohol, so this is an adults only New Year’s bash.

At the beginning of 2020, all the hard-working volunteers will be taking a break. It’s well-deserved, and we thank them all!

Regular monthly meetings of the Spences Bridge Community Club are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Help make Spences Bridge the vibrant, active community where we all want to live! For more information, call me at (250) 457-0561.



editorial@accjournal.ca

