(from left) Rob Suter and Angela Bandelli of Rolgear accept the 2018 Best Bloomin’ Business Award from CiB judges Cynthia Boyd and Cliff Lacey. Photo: Barbara Roden

Communities in Bloom judges coming to Ashcroft

All are invited to a meet and greet, where prizes for best gardens and street will be presented

By Andrea Walker

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom and the Village of Ashcroft will welcome National CiB judges Larry Hall and Berta Briggs from July 24–26.

Ashcroft is competing against other small communities in the “Class of Champions” category, and we are proud to showcase all that our Village has to offer. The judges arrive on Wednesday, July 24 and will be attending a community meet and greet at the Heritage Park at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out, meet the judges, and enjoy some refreshments.

The judges will be participating in the presenting of awards, so come and find out which residents are being recognized for their gardens, what Ashcroft’s Best Blooming Business is, and which is the Best Street of 2019.

July 25 will see the judges touring throughout the Village. They will evaluate how we preserve and showcase our history, including buildings, murals, mosaics, bylaws, and programs.

The judges will look at how the Village approaches environmental and conservation issues and urban forestry (care, planting, bylaws, etc. pertaining to all the trees in the village, ranging from municipal to residential).

They will look at how tidy and neat we are, how welcoming our Village appears regarding signage and aesthetics, how we look after our landscaped areas, and how we as a community work together (community involvement). They will evaluate municipal, business, and residential properties in a number of categories, and prepare a “report card” that will contain comments, suggestions, and a grading on all the judged categories.

The evaluation/report will be presented at the annual Communities in Bloom National Symposium, which this year will be held in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia at the end of September.

We ask that all residents and businesses take a moment between now and July 24 to clean up their properties, as we love making a good impression!


