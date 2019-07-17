(back, from left) Lee Bolton, Shauna Bolton. (front, from left) Kiera Bolton, Connor Bolton, cousin Jack Cameron. Photo: Barbara Roden

Community barbecue a way to say thank you

A young Ashcroft resident helped make event a way to express thanks to others

More than 160 people were at the Heritage Park in Ashcroft on July 13 for the third annual Ashcroft community barbecue, which this year was also an opportunity for people to express their thanks to others.

Village staff organized the event, with council members serving up free hamburgers to community members, who were able to sit and chat with others and enjoy the beautiful summer day.

Ashcroft student Kiera Bolton—who had approached the Village earlier this year to see about holding a “thank you” event—was there with her family to collect donations for the E. Fry Society Food Bank, and hand out “thank you” cards she had designed for people to give to someone who they wanted to thank; she also had a board on which people could write who or what they were thankful for.

Bolton collected several boxes’-worth of food donations, as well as several cash donations.


Kiera’s thank you sign, with messages from community members. Photo: Barbara Roden

