Ray Paulokangas' property near 70 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

Community rallies after 70 Mile resident loses home

A gofundme and a local community fundraiser has been started for Ray Paulokangas

The 70 Mile Community Club and the family of Ray Paulokangas are calling on the community for donations after he lost his home this week.

Paulokangas’ home on the Tin Cup Golf Course burned to the ground Wednesday night before the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department could arrive. While he and the home’s other occupant were able to escape safely, he was left with nothing but makeshift boots and pyjamas, according to his grandaughter Raychel Colangelo.

Colangelo has started a Gofundme campaign under the name “Fire Relief for Ray and Tin Cup Greens” with a $10,000 goal. The incident has left her grandfather homeless without basic necessities in -30C weather.

“Although we are grateful no one was hurt, they really need support right now,” Colangelo wrote on the fundraiser. “Any donations would be gratuitously accepted to get them back on their feet.”

The community club, led by president Ken Huber, is also running a local fundraising effort for Paulokangas, a member of their board of directors. Huber is asking 70 Mile residents to send monetary donations to PO Box 159, 70 Mile House to help cover food and other necessities. He asks that any cheques be made out in Paulokangas’ name.

“He got out with just his life and has nothing. My son lost his house a couple of years ago and I know there is a transition period between when the accident happens and when the insurance kicks in,” Huber said. “He’s a good volunteer in the community and a good community should stand behind him.”

At the moment, Huber said Paulokangas is staying with a friend at Pressey Lake. The club will continue to accept donations for the next couple of weeks.


