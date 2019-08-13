Counselling support available for those impacted by wildfires

New, confidential, free service in region designed for families or individuals

Individuals and families in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton areas who are still dealing with the impacts of the 2017 wildfires now have additional support available to them.

Laurel Scott is a Red Cross family counsellor, and she is now working in the region as part of the Red Cross Community Partnerships program, provided by the Red Cross and Interior Community Services.

She offers free, confidential counselling to individuals or families who were affected by the 2017 wildfires, and who would like a place where they can talk about how the fires affected them, then look at how to build on their strengths to move forward.

“I hear from some people ‘I feel like I should be over this,’” says Scott. “But these things can take some time, as lots of things add up. The first year you’re trying to put things back together, put the community back together. Two years isn’t a long time.”

Scott says she’s also heard from some people that they feel fine most of the time, but then summer comes around, and they don’t go camping because they’re afraid.

“My role is to come from a place of knowing,” says Scott, who has experience of wildfires in Kamloops in 2003 and Lillooet in 2009, when she was evacuated from the community and stayed in Ashcroft. “People are strong and resilient, and they have the resources they need to deal with this. Having a new set of eyes helps in learning to recognize your strengths as a human being.”

Scott says she sits down with people to identify which pieces aren’t together, and then look at how to put them back together.

“I give people a place to look at what’s happening,” she explains. “There are lots of triggers for people, and they have to know what they are. If you breathed in smoke, you’re impacted by the wildfires. If you’re new here, and people tell you that you need to prepare a go-bag, you’re impacted by the wildfires.”

She adds that while people can do some planning for a natural disaster, such as having a go-bag ready, it’s difficult to be mentally prepared.

“We don’t live in a war-torn country. We’re not emotionally prepared for a life-or-death situation all the time.”

Scott says that the Red Cross program is very open. “I can work with pretty much everyone. There’s no limit on who can access the program, whether it’s families together or individuals.” She adds that the program is available to everyone from children and youth to seniors. “I’m hearing that a lot of kids still have anxiety [about the wildfires].”

Those taking part in the program would probably have five to six meetings with Scott. “If down the road they need more then they can call me. Some people take longer than others, and may need additional support.”

Scott is in the area on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and while she is based out of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society office in Ashcroft, she is available to meet with people wherever they are most comfortable, whether that is in their own homes or elsewhere in the community. She can also meet with people in Kamloops.

“It takes a long time for PTSD to take control, and a long time to get a handle on it,” Scott says. “The communities are still under threat from a natural disaster. It’s not a case of ‘one and done, never going to happen again’. People can talk about anything, and I give them a chance to sort through stuff. If you keep adding to the piles, you get trapped by them. It’s my job to help sort through the piles.”

Scott adds that she also helps people figure out where they want to be and how they can get there. “I have the greatest job in the world, because I tell people that they’re great. I believe people are incredibly strong.

“My role is to give people a space where they can talk. You’re not just suddenly ‘over’ a natural disaster, and you can never have too many caring people in your life.”

To contact Scott for more information or to make an appointment, call Interior Community Services at (250) 376-3660 and ask for Laurel. You can also call or text her directly at (250) 819-7929, or email lscott@interiorcommunityservices.bc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fires on Highway 1, CN mainline keep Ashcroft firefighters busy

Just Posted

Fires on Highway 1, CN mainline keep Ashcroft firefighters busy

Two vehicle fires and a rail fire sparked within an 11-day span

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Highway 1 near Ashcroft has reopened following vehicle fire

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Cornwall Road

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

TNRD has new tool to help protect against wildfires

Custom-built Structural Protection Unit can be deployed throughout the region

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read