Technology can help seniors stay connected with family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributes to their overall health. (Interior Savings Credit Union)

Technology can help seniors stay connected with family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributes to their overall health. (Interior Savings Credit Union)

COVID-19 not the only challenge to the health of B.C. seniors

Falls, improper use of medications, and loneliness can take a toll, but risks can be alleviated

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC want to remind British Columbians why it is more important than ever to care for the more-than 900,000 seniors in our province, and have provided a few ways to help keep seniors safe.

With COVID-19, seniors face increased risks and challenges when it comes to their health and safety. Although people over the age of 60 make up just over one-quarter of B.C.’s population, they accounted for 96 per cent of COVID-19 deaths between Jan.1 and Sept. 10.

In Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, more than 35 per cent of residents are over the age of 60. These numbers clearly demonstrate the magnified risks our senior citizens have faced during this pandemic. However, the transmission of COVID-19 is not the only effect this pandemic has had on our elderly population.

“With the need to physically distance and keep those at greatest risk safe, seniors may be receiving fewer visits from family and friends who they typically rely on for help with important tasks such as cleaning and grocery shopping,” says Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC).

Clifford warns that seniors’ well-being may also be negatively impacted by their inability to access doctors and health care. “Seniors may have increased difficulty connecting with their primary care physicians and health-care specialists as the amount of available in-person appointments is reduced due to COVID-19. Some seniors may also be uncomfortable having medical appointments over the phone or by video, further impacting their access to important care.”

Megan Lawrence, public education director with APBC, asks British Columbians to check in on those they love. “We are asking British Columbians to reach out to the seniors in their lives — whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbour — and check in on them.”

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among Canadian seniors. With seniors spending more time at home due to the pandemic, it is important that the risk of falling is mitigated by taking some simple precautions.

o Ensure all walking surfaces in the home are non-slip (including floors, bathtubs, and showers).

o Wear solid footwear with a non-slip sole. Avoid slip-on slippers, footwear that is too big or loose, or shoelaces that are not tied.

o Remove floor mats and area rugs: these are a major tripping hazard. If you must have them, ensure they are non-slip.

o Ensure all handrails are solid and consider installing grab bars in locations where you must sit and stand regularly, such as the bathroom.

o Have adequate lighting throughout the home and consider the use of night lights.

Non-compliance with medications can cause complications and put seniors at risk. Non-compliance with medication means a senior could be taking the wrong medications at the wrong time, not taking prescribed medication, or taking too much medication and risking overdose.

o Ensure that prescriptions are up to date and full. Schedule doctor’s appointments in advance to avoid running out of a prescription and medication. If you are unable to get a prescription refill before running out of the medication, talk to a pharmacist, as they may be able to provide you with an emergency supply until you are able to get to the doctor.

o Talk with the pharmacist about options for improving medication management. This could include blister-packing the medication, the use of an automated pill-dispenser, or setting up home delivery of medications.

With increased physical distancing, seniors may be receiving less in-person time with family, friends, and neighbours, creating a sense of isolation. Isolation can lead to loneliness and a sense of insecurity. Technology can help bridge the gap of human contact and keep seniors connected.

o Consider installing a medical alert system. This can greatly reduce the fear of being alone and provide peace of mind for seniors and their family, as help is always available with the simple push of a button.

o Ensure that seniors have access to a phone they are comfortable using. Consider a phone with larger buttons and a speaker for ease of use. Make a list of important or frequently used phone numbers that is easy to read, or set up speed dial.

o Where possible, use video chat to help seniors stay connected with friends and family. There are many devices, programs, apps, and platforms available for connecting by video. Talk with the senior in your life and explore the different options to see if there is one that will work for them.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Soup’s On says thanks to all who helped them in a tough year

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District argue that one reason the EV charging station (l) should be moved is because it could compromise emergency response from the nearby fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Time is running out for Spences Bridge EV charging station

Lease for the site runs out at the end of January and no new agreement has been reached

Areas in blue show properties in Cache Creek zoned C1, which the village’s Cannabis Regulatory Framework proposes as properties where retail cannabis stores could be sited. The area outlined with a dotted orange line shows a 200 metre buffer zone around Cache Creek Elementary School, within which no retail cannabis establishments could operate. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek council gets more input on cannabis regulations

Council considers options to regulate retail cannabis sales and production within the village

(from l) Gordon and Lee Berdan in front of the framed ensign from HMCS Sudbury which they recently presented to the Ashcroft Legion. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Legion continues helping community in tough times

Branch now also displays a recently donated artifact from WW II corvette HMCS Sudbury

Odours emanating from the former Wander Inn restaurant in Cache Creek, which now houses a cannabis grow op, has spurred a petition asking for more regulations around the production of cannabis for personal medical use. (Photo credit: <em>Journa</em>l files)
Cache Creek council supports petition seeking cannabis regulation

Petition asks for reform to licensing, oversight of production of cannabis for personal medical use

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

Most Read