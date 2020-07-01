COVID-19 testing and screening available at Ashcroft Hospital

Plus Weed Warriors wanted to clean up neighbourhoods and vie for honorarium

All community members can now receive COVID-19 screening and tests at the Ashcroft Hospital, by appointment. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

COVID-19 testing

Interior Health and the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre is offering COVID-19 screening and testing for all community members. The clinic is for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which can include a low-grade fever and chills; cough; muscle aches; runny nose, nasal congestion, and loss of sense of smell; painful swallowing and sore throat; loss of appetite; fatigue; and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Severe symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and/or chest pain.

The clinics are not for people who do not have any of the symptoms listed above, and do not replace urgent or emergency care needs. They are by appointment only; call (250) 453-1905 and follow the recorded message prompts. A nurse will contact you and provide a screening assessment over the phone, and will schedule an appointment as appropriate.

The clinics are available to all community members, but First Nations Community Health Centres may also have screening, testing, and other supports available for their members only. Contact your specific First Nations Community Health Centre for more details (Bonaparte Band: 250-457-9624; Ashcroft Band: 778-765-5659).

Volunteers needed at Equality Project

The Equality Project in Cache Creek is looking for volunteers who can help them out in a few different areas. The Essentials Room needs people for light duties, as well as visiting with guests, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and someone to provide administrative help (take notes at meetings and type up documents afterward) is also needed.

Anyone with a vehicle who is able to help with “food rescue” (picking up food in Ashcroft and delivering it to the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek) is also welcome, as is someone willing to take items to the Cache Creek Market one Saturday a month.

Anyone interested can call Shelley at (250) 457-6485, or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

Lunch ’n Learn

Community Futures Sun Country is offering three “Lunch ’n Learn” sessions, where participants can learn about different digital tools. All sessions start at noon, with a Q&A session after, and there is no charge for attendance.

On July 7, learn about Trello, which will help you stay organized and keep your team on the same page. On July 8 the session looks at Canva, a graphic design and “so much more” program, and will walk you through how to create flyers and Facebook posts.

The final session, on July 9, is “Facebook Shop”, which will show you how to keep customers informed about the products you offer, stay connected with their needs, and provide a platform for curbside pay and pick-up.

You can sign up for one, two, or all three sessions. For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/389VBmN.

Weed warriors wanted

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee is once again holding a “Weed Warrior” weed pull contest, and is inviting volunteers throughout the TNRD to get together and wage war on invasive species.

Identify an area to be weeded, assemble a team, and when you’re done, weigh your weeds. The group with the most plants pulled will be crowned the 2020 Weed Warrior champions. Not only that: the winning organization or group will be awarded a $250 honorarium to support their programs and initiatives.

To check eligibility, register your organization or group, and learn how to implement social distancing, visit www.tnipmc.com/.

Reconnect with the Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery is reopening its galleries and Gallery Store on Tuesday, July 7, and looks forward to welcoming people back. The safety of all visitors and staff is a priority, and new protocols are in place to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable visit.

The gallery is open at 465 Victoria Street every Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission on Thursdays is free, thanks to support from BCLC.

Online activities, including several for children and teens, are continuing. For details, go to www.kag.bc.ca.

Film extras wanted

Males aged between 20 and 50 years are wanted as extras in a Western film shooting near Lytton for one day on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 (date to be determined). No experience is necessary.

Anyone interested should email a recent headshot to production@wallopfilm.com.

Mozzie alert

In honour of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) have tips to help you declare independence from those pesky blood-suckers.

Pools are open and grills are going, but are you cooking up a breeding ground for mosquitoes? Standing water and dark clothing are two things that attract them. AMCA recommends people follow the three Ds to keep mosquitoes away:

Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Defend: Properly apply an approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus

Make your yard a mosquito-free zone by disposing of any tires (they can breed thousands of mosquitoes); drilling holes in the bottom of recycling containers; clearing roof gutters of debris; cleaning pet water dishes regularly; checking and emptying children’s toys; repairing leaky outdoor faucets; and changing the water in bird baths at least once a week.

Martin Dickson, Environmental Services Coordinator, says “Encouraging your neighbours to also eliminate sources on their own property is critical to the TNRD’s community-wide control program. Mosquitoes require water to complete their life cycle. If their water source is eliminated, so are their offspring.”

