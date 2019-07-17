Crime Stoppers car raffle raises money for a good cause

This year’s Crime Stoppers raffle car — a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro — was on display at Graffiti Days in Cache Creek in June. Photo: Barbara Roden

There are still three weeks to go in the Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers 25th anniversary car raffle, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit organization.

Crime Stoppers is looking to sell out all 18,000 tickets on this year’s car, a brand new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, before the draw on Aug. 10. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale through Aug. 10 at a variety of venues and locations (check the Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers Facebook page for details).

This year there is also an option to purchase tickets online through an electronic funds transfer (EFT). A one-day sale in May offering an EFT option for the purchase of tickets was so successful that it was decided to continue offering the option on a daily basis.

In order to purchase tickets using EFT, email your name, address, and phone number to info@kamloopscrimestoppers.ca. You will be provided with a unique password/security answer and instructions for sending the EFT.

Once processed, the ticket ballots will be completed and the ticket stubs will be mailed to the purchaser. A minimum of five tickets at $5 each must be purchased in order to use the EFT option.

The winning number will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 10 in conjunction with Hot Nite in the City and Rib Fest at the Riverside Park band shell in Kamloops at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available to be sold in B.C. but are not restricted to just Kamloops and TNRD residents. The winner is responsible for the cost of delivery of the car if they do not live in the Kamloops area. Participants must be 19+ in order to purchase tickets.

Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers is a non-profit community-based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media, and the public to help make communities in the region safer places in which to live. The organization has been serving Kamloops and the entire TNRD since 1984, and through anonymous tips has assisted the RCMP in recovering $9.7 million in stolen property and removing $69.9 million in illicit drugs from the streets.

The program is managed by a dedicated volunteer board of directors, with one full-time program manager on salary to support with tip administration, program awareness, and education, as well as fundraising and community event support.

The annual operating costs average $85,000 per year, and as the group receives limited municipal funding, it’s important that the annual raffle car fundraiser is a success.



