‘Dear Santa: Can I have all the homeless kids to be non homeless?’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Crooks-Smith’s Grade 4/5 class at Desert Sands Community School

Dear Santa Claus: I hope you had a good sleep during summer. Hey wanna hear a joke? What’s a giraffe’s favourite fruit? Nectarine! Get it? May I please have a Nintendo Switch with the game Zelda and an iPhone 13, Minecraft Lego set, an Axolotl Mexican walking fish, and a new yellow worry stone that looks the same as the one in the picture? Yours truly, Paxton

Hello Santa: It is Brooklyn! Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. I got a cat from Zoey M. He is crazy! I am hoping for a Nintendo Switch, a red and blue one. Brooklyn

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. This year for Christmas I would like to have a pillowcase for my dad’s house that matches my bedding, or a guitar or skateboard please. C. S.

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. This year I am asking for a phone because my mom and dad said I could finally get one, because I learned my mom’s phone number and have friends to call! Ena

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas, and I was thinking of getting Pokémon. Sincerely, Arden

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. I would really like a Nintendo Switch or a pogo stick. Have a good day, Makenna

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. What I would like for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch because I don’t really have one, and my mom has been asking me often if I wanted one. So could I please get one this year? Sincerely, Mason

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. I would like to get my own Nintendo Switch and more films for my camera, and can I have a guitar? Thank you. Piper

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. P.S. I want my teacher to have a day off. Jack

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. For Christmas I want a Snow meow and 5000 V Buck. All the best, Maxim

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. Please can I have all the homeless kids to be non homeless. And the most important thing please let everyone have a better Christmas than me. I just have one more wish: my first Minecraft plushie. Please as you say ho, ho, ho. Have a great day and a Merry Christmas and New Year. Josh

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. For Christmas I really want a computer and I feel bad for the people that do not have the stuff rich people have. And I want to donate something that is special. And I wish for Christmas I could live with my mom and dad. And can I and the people I live with go to the places that the Nintendo Switch are made, or may I have a PS 5 and maybe the Super Mario Luigi Lego set? I hope you are good, Santa, and your workers. Thank you. N

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer my letter. For Christmas Day can I please have a computer and the Lego Star Wars Death please. Can you also add to my Christmas list Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts and a Nintendo Switch please? I also want to tell you about the Merritt flood which happened a couple weeks ago, and I also want you to try and help the people who do not have a home. Can you please help the people with your good luck? Sincerely, Bran

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. I would like a Nintendo Switch and a violin please for Christmas. I was wondering how you and Mrs. Claus are doing. Sincerely, your friend, River

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. Thank you for being the Santa that made Christmas morning the best. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch and duct tape, please and thank you. P.S. I want the Switch because I want to play with Brooklyn. Love, Zoey

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters! This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not able to enjoy this Christmas. I wish for a skateboard and my phone case is getting a bit old. Could I get a new one? I would be the most grateful child! HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! P.S. Please say hi to Mrs Claus for me. Sincerely, Shelby

Dear Santa: Thank you for taking the time to answer our letters. This year I am thinking of all the kids who are not having a very merry Christmas. This year I would like an alive puppy, beads and a fidgets, American Girl dolls, I-shuffle, sketch book and pencil crayons. Love, Kiera


