‘Dear Santa: Do you ever go swimming up there in the North Pole?’

Letters to Santa from Ms Hendrigan’s Desert Sands Community School Grade K/1 class

Letters to Santa from Ms Hendrigan’s Grade K/1 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: I wonder, do you really like milk and cookies? Can you please bring my mom a new makeup kit? I would like it to be one with black lipstick, red eye shadow, white powder for her face, and some pink blush for her cheeks. Could you also bring her a Mini Mouse eye mask and a butterfly headband? And, can you please bring me a purple and pink and red Santa hat and a map to the North Pole? I would also like a vest with flowers on it and an orange poncho with a hood. Thank you for all of the awesome gifts over the years. From Lilly

Dear Santa: Instead of milk and cookies, would you like eggnog and cookies? A wish for my dad: I wish my dad had longer hair because he has no hair. Can you bring him a wig? A wish for myself: I wish for a Batman book. Thank you for the stuff you brought me last year. From Dustin

Dear Santa: My question for you is: what do you do when it is not Christmas? I would really like it if my cat could have more types of cat food please. And for me, could you bring a Barbie house? Thank you for bringing me presents every single year I’ve been alive. Love, Emma

Dear Santa: Do you ever go swimming up there in the North Pole? I wish for you to bring my dad a cat — a black one! He had a black cat when he was little and I think he misses it. May I please have a white quarter horse for Christmas? Thank you so much for giving presents to people all around the world. Your sleigh must go really fast! Sincerely, Emmerson

Dear Santa: I wonder, what do your reindeer eat? I think my mom needs a new Fortnight book that is also a paperback. Please bring me a nerf gun and maybe a Hot Wheels car and maybe even too a track for my Hot Wheels car to drive on? Please and thank you! From Easton

Dear Santa: Can you please tell me how our Elf on the Shelf moves? I wish for you to bring my sister Carly a new winter jacket. And, I also wish for you to bring me a new dirt bike and dirt bike helmet and dirt bike goggles please. Thank you. From Oliver

Dear Santa: Are you for real? I wish for a book for my sister Sky. I wish for a new red toy car so that I can play with it and with my friends. Thank you for everything that you do. From Sarah

Dear Santa: I wonder, do reindeer eat carrots or grass? I wish for you to bring my dad a Christmas tree and I wish for you to bring my mom some new keys for a new truck. Could you please bring me a real doll that can talk? Thank you for the chocolate bar and cookies that you brought me last year! From Rowen

Dear Santa: I know you like milk and cookies, but what do reindeer like — ice cream? Can you give my mom some new shoes for inside? Her feet get cold sometimes. Can you give me a red light saber please? Thank you for the toy gun you gave me last year! From Antonio

Dear Santa: Do you like eating milk and cookies every single year — in every single house you visit? That is a lot of milk and cookies! I wish for Emma to always get what she wants, especially for her to get a poofy dress for Christmas this year. Can I please have a unicorn onesie? Thank you for the LOL dolls that you gave me last year. And, I also wanted to tell you that I am so happy that I get to go to school! Love from Charlotte

Dear Santa: Do you like trains? I like trains. Can I have a train this year at Christmas? We could play together! And can my mom please get some soap? Thank you for eating the cookies I leave you. Sincerely, Ezra

Dear Santa: Do your reindeer like the reindeer food I leave for them? I wish for you to bring my mom a new phone for Christmas because she has had her old one for a long time. Can I please have a new brother and can he please be super nice? The one I have now is mean. Thank you! Sincerely, Colter

Dear Santa: What are your elves names? I really like elves! I wish for my mom and dad to have money so that they can buy lots of food. I wish for you to bring me a Pokémon book because I just love Pokémon. Thank you for bringing me presents last year. I really hope to be able to stay awake long enough to see you this year! Love, Spencer

Dear Santa: Will you be coming to Ashcroft this year? I hope so! I wish for all of the children in the world to be happy. I wish for you to bring me a red Hot Wheels car and a long yellow track. Thank you for helping all of the good children to have a nice Christmas. Love, Moyo

Hi Santa: I wonder, how many elves live in your house? Can you bring my mom some brand new shoes? And, I would like a mermaid Barbie doll. Yes, I would. Please and thank you. From Faith

Hello Santa: I have been good this year. I share my toys with Faith and Rowen. Can you please bring my mom and me some new socks? That is all I want. Oh, and I also want a jewelry box. Thank you! From Clara


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police report break-in and items stolen at Clinton Purolator shed

Just Posted

Efforts to rebuild historic Merritt church receive a needed boost

An anonymous donation of $50,000 has committee members hopeful fundraising goal will be reached

Highland Valley Copper hopes to extend mine life until 2040

Teck HVC presentation at Ashcroft council meeting explains plans for site’s future

Record crowd turns out for CP Holiday Train visit to Ashcroft

Food bank received $5,500 from CP, as well as food and cash donations from attendees

Alone this Christmas? The Equality Project offers lunch on Dec. 25

Plus a local service offers a way to get home safely from holiday merry-making

Merry and Bright display brings Christmas cheer to Ashcroft library

Colourful display will be open during regular library hours through end of December

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

New regulations include longer waterfowl season in the Okangan, ban on hunting with spears

Most Read