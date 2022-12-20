‘Dear Santa: Do you live in a hotel? I think you live in Vancouver’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Ellis’s Grade K/1 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: I want some ice skates and a calendar please. Mom, Lily, and Jayden all want cameras. Kendrick wants a Cocomelon toy. My Dad wants a new tree saw. Do you wear your Santa clothes all the time? Do you wear pajamas? Love, Aria

Dear Santa: Please I want a Batmobile with a remote. I also want a Star Wars costume. Maria wants a fake puppy with legs that move. I want to give you a card with a picture of my whole family. Love from Dave

Dear Santa: I wish I could have a robot. My mother wants a frying pan because she likes cooking. Do your elves make the presents? Christmas is the BEST! Love, Tyler

Dear Santa at the North Pole: Please can I have knee pads for skating? I need dolly soothers because I have a ton of dolls. My brother wants a Jeep that you ride on and that is rechargeable. What do you do when it is not Christmas? From Daisy

Dear Santa: I want army men and a gabby cat. Uncle Jonah wants a new fire truck. Do you have new toys? Love, Christopher

Dear Santa: I want pencil crayons and slime. Please. Nana, Mom, and me want chocolate. Do you live in a hotel? I think you live in Vancouver. Love, Summer

Dear Santa: Can I please get a toy walking dog and some baby dolls? Jaxson wants a remote control ATV and Benny wants baby toys and baby chips. Where do you live? Which spot in the mountains? From Myla

Dear Santa: Please get me an Elmo electric toy (it has alphabet things). My Mom wants nail polish. Please get my best friend Aubry a new water bottle with a heart on it. Spencer needs a new iPhone and Shelby wants rainbow eye shadow. Santa, do you wear glasses? Love, Quinn

Dear Santa: For Christmas, please get me a Nintendo Switch with Minecraft. Please get Grace a live chicken because she LOVES chickens! Can you come to my house one day to visit? Love, Hudson B

Dear Santa: I want a toy skateboard and a monster truck please. Please get dad a real skateboard and get Carter some baby toys. Please get something for Mom because I do not know what she likes. I love you Santa. Why do you make presents? From Bentley

Dear Santa: My sister Emerson wants film for her camera. I would like a Barbie farm and Lego. Please. My Mom needs a house cleaning robot and my Dad needs socks. What do the elves look like? From Cassidy

Dear Santa: I want a RC car that is automatic. You talk to it and it goes. Rosie wants a pedal car. Please get my Mom a cup with rings on it and get my dad a new hunting gun. I like Christmas. What do you like Santa? Love, Ben

Dear Santa: Please can I have a new Optimus and a robot dog that moves automatically? Isaac like Transformers. I think he likes Bumblebee. Santa, I have a joke for you:

“Why did the chicken cross the road?”

“He was trying to get to the other chickens!!!!”

From Liam

Dear Santa: I like Santa and Twinkle. Please can I have 100 Pokémon cards? My sister wants a Baby Shark toy. Do you have cats? From Emiha

Dear Santa: I wish for a remote control truck and I wish to get my brother Mark a toy dinosaur. Do your elves make the toys? Love, Aubry

Dear Santa: I love Santa! I want a new little puppy that is purple. I love your reindeer. Mom wants a scratchy thing for her feet. Papa wants a shaver for his moustache. Mama needs beautiful lotion. Do you love your elves because I love them! Love, Callista



