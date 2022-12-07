‘Dear Santa: How do you eat so many cookies in one night?’

Letters to Santa from Ms C. Marlow’s Grade 1/2 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: How do you have elves? I am 6 years old and I like to play in the snow with my cousins, Emmie and Cassie. My wish for the earth is that people make sure to clean up any garbage. My wish for my family is that my dad stays at home. Please could you bring me rainbow dollies? Thank you! Have a good Christmas. From Ava

Dear Santa: How do your elves make stuff? I am 6 years old and I like to go on computers and play Barbies with my sister Emery. My wish for the earth is that people are kind to it and clean it. My wish for my family is that they have milk and cookies. Please could you bring me a big, giant horse with wheels that I can ride on? Thank you! Have a happy holiday. From Ayla

Dear Santa: Why don’t you take my milk and cookies? I am 7 years old and I like to play with Connor on Roblox. My wish for the earth is that nobody would litter because it hurts the trees. My wish for my family is that Dad isn’t grumpy anymore. Please could you bring me new stuffed wolf? Thank you! Have a nice Christmas.Love, Berkley

Dear Santa: How old are you? I am 6 years old and I like to have chill time and watch my iPad in my bed. My wish for the earth is that it be clean and that people don’t put trash in the ocean. My wish for my family is that my dad didn’t have to work at Christmas. Please could you bring me a lot of Pokémon cards and a Minecraft Lego set? Thank you! Have a nice Christmas. From Connor

Dear Santa: How do your elves make so many presents? I am 5 years old and I like to go sledding and play at my house. My wish for the earth is that sharks do not eat the garbage that is in the ocean. My wish for my family is that Duke gets a squeak ball. Please could you bring me a remote control boat that can go in rivers and lakes? Thank you and you are nice! Love, Cooper

Dear Santa: How are you the best toy maker on earth? I am 6 years old and I like to play on my Switch and jump on my trampoline. My wish for the earth is that people clean up the trash. My wish for my family is that we go to Mexico. Please could you bring me Fort Night for my Switch? Thank you! Have a good Christmas. From Hudson

Dear Santa: How do your reindeer fly ? I am 6 years old and I like to sit around and play games and build stuff. My wish for the earth is that there were more cleaning boats to clean the sea. My wish for my family is that we could go grouse hunting. Please could you bring me a toy Santa sled? Thank you! Have a nice summer and a nice rest of your winter. Love from Hunter

Dear Santa: How do you eat so many cookies in one night? I am 7 years old, I like to play Twilight Princess on my computer and I like to play with my dog Caly. My wish for the earth is that no one litters and that no one puts garbage in the ocean because it kills the turtles and fish. My wish for my family is that we could have fun with my dad. Please could you bring me a robot dog so Caly can play with it? Thank you! Have a nice holiday. Love, Isaac

Dear Santa: How big are you? I am 6 years old and I like to watch TV and do ballet and dance. My wish for the earth is that no one will litter because the earth will get dirty and animals will die. My wish for my family is that my sister and me get along. Please could you bring me a mermaid doll? Thank you! Have a nice year. From Lacey

Dear Santa: How are you? I am 7 years old and I like to play Pokémon with my brother, Dave. My wish for the earth is that people keep it clean and pick up their trash. My wish for my family is that we all can go to my Nanna and Papa’s house. Please could you bring me a LOL Surprise House? Thank you! From Maria

Dear Santa: How do you give all the toys in one night? I am 6 years old and I like to cuddle my dog. My wish for the earth is that water stays healthy and has no trash in it. My wish for my family is that we did not have an hour drive to see my Grandma. Please could you bring me a Big Magic Mixie? Thank you! Have a nice holiday. From Mila

Dear Santa: Do you like cookies and milk? I am 5 years old and I like to play with Aubrey and watch movies when he goes home. My wish for the earth is that it stays healthy forever. I would pick up garbage and I would not litter. My wish for my family is that they all get warm socks. Please could you bring me clothes for my stuffies? Thank you! Love from Oakley-Ann

Dear Santa: Do you have a girlfriend? I am 6 years old and I like to play games on my TV and play grounders outside. My wish for the earth is that the trees can grow. People need to plant a hundred seeds. My wish for my family is that we could go to the trampoline park. Please could you bring me a hover board? Thank you! Have a nice Christmas Eve. Love, Orlando

Dear Santa: What are you doing in the North Pole? I am 6 years old and I like to relax and play Nintendo. My wish for the earth is that is does not have garbage on it. My wish for my family is that my dad stay home for Christmas. Please could you bring me an orange pet cat? Thank you! Have a good Christmas. From Paige

Dear Santa: How do you fill the stockings? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my brother. My wish for the earth is that people would grow more plants, like flowers. My wish for my family is that they love everyone. Please could you bring me a Princess Ellie Grows Up? Thank you! Have safe travels. From Sherlyn

Dear Santa: How is it going in the North Pole? I am years 6 old and I like to play hockey at my house with my Dad. My wish for the earth is that it is healthy and clean. My wish for my family is that my Dad’s back would feel better. Please could you bring me a new hockey stick? Thank you! Have a happy Christmas. From Talon



