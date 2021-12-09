‘Dear Santa: How do you get in a house without a chimney?’

Letters to Santa from Ms C. Marlow’s Grade 1/2 class at Desert Sands Community School

Dear Santa: How do you deliver all the presents? I am 6 years old and I like to have play dates with friends and I like to play with my toy guys. My wish for the earth is that people are not rude to each other. My wish for my family is that I don’t get grounded. Please could you bring me a Mario game? Thank you! From Abel

Dear Santa: Where do you live? I am 6 years old and I like to make stuff for my Barbie house. My wish for the earth is that people would stop littering. My wish for my family is that my Mom and Dad would have money from their jobs. Please could you bring me a drone so I can do an experiment? Thank you! From Berkley

Dear Santa: How are you doing? I am 7 years old and I like to play with my puppy, Daisy. My wish for the earth is that no one would litter. My wish for my family is that we had more chickens so we don’t have to buy eggs. Please could you bring me a kitten? Thank you! From Charlotte

Dear Santa: How do your reindeer fly? I am 7 years old and I like to go dirt biking. My wish for the earth is that it never floods. My wish for my family is that everybody is healthy. Please could you bring me a Fortnite Scar Nerf gun? Thank you! From Cooper

Dear Santa: Do you live in a mansion or a house? I am 7 years old and I like to play Lego and build cars. My wish for the earth is that people would not litter. My wish for my family is that my parents were Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. Please could you bring me a LOL kitty set? Thank you! From Dustin

Dear Santa: How many kids do you have? I am 7 years old and I like to play video games and play hockey. My wish for the earth is that the world was garbage free! My wish for my family is that they had a million dollars. Please could you bring me a million Pokémon cards? Thank you! From Easton

Dear Santa: When are you coming, Santa? I am years 5 old and I like to play hide and seek. My wish for the earth is that people would plant more trees. My wish for my family is that Ryan gets Farm Sim 22 and Frank gets a big bone. Please could you bring me an Elsa Anna Makeup Set? Thank you! From Ellie

Dear Santa: How do you get in a house without a chimney? I am 7 years old and I like to play on my Dad’s phone. My wish for the earth is that people don’t throw litter on the ground. My wish for my family is that me and my brother and my sisters stop arguing. Please could you bring me an American Girl Doll? Thank you! From Emery

Dear Santa: How old are you? I am 7 years old and I like to play hockey. My wish for the earth is that nobody would litter and that people would stop fighting. My wish for my family is that they have a happy Christmas. Please could you bring me a remote control car? Thank you! From Emma

Dear Santa: How does your sleigh fly? I am 7 years old and I like to play with my friends. My wish for the earth is that everybody would throw their stuff in the garbage. My wish for my family is that they a have a great Christmas. Please could you bring me a Barbie Colour Reveal Foam Doll? Thank you! From Faith

Dear Santa: How do you get your magic? I am 6 years old and I like to play with Beyblades. My wish for the earth is that people don’t throw trash out the window. My wish for my family is that my mom got more money. Please could you bring me a RC car? Thank you! From Isaac

Dear Santa: Do you teleport? I am 6 years old and I like to play video games and play outside. My wish for the earth is that it would be snowing all the time. My wish for my family is that they will have a good life. Please could you bring me an Apple computer? Thank you! From Jacob

Dear Santa: How many elves do you have? I am 6 years old and I like to mix all my clay together. My wish for the earth is that there was no garbage on the ground. My wish for my family is that we play with clay together. Please could you bring me a Nintendo Switch? Thank you! From Liam

Dear Santa: How old are you? I am 6 years old and I like to play basketball games. My wish for the earth is that people would pick up garbage. My wish for my family is for everybody to be kind. Please could you bring me a Spiderman costume? Thank you! From Maddy

Dear Santa: How old are you, I think that you are 10? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my little princesses. My wish for the earth is that it be normal and no yelling, just quiet. My wish for my family is that they all have love and peace. Please could you bring me an LOL doll with a cat? Thank you! From Maria

Dear Santa: Who is your favourite hockey team? I am 6 years old and I like to play tag with my family. My wish for the earth is that there are no more fires or flooding. My wish for my family is that we could be all back at our house. Please could you bring me a car that I can drive in, walkie talkies, a quad, and 3 necklaces that say BFF? Thank you! From Presta

Dear Santa: How does your sled fly with the reindeer pulling it? I am 6 years old and I like to play in the snow. My wish for the earth is that people would stop putting garbage in the lakes so the animals can be free and not have garbage on themselves. My wish for my family is that we can be happy. Please could you bring me a whole set of LOL dolls? Thank you! From Remmi

Dear Santa: How do you deliver presents through all the snow and what does your sleigh look like? I am 5 1/2 years old and I like to ride on my scooter. My wish for the earth is that everybody would be happy. My wish for my family is that they don’t have to work so much. Please could you bring me Baby Alive? Thank you! From Sherlyn

Dear Santa: How old are your reindeer? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my friends at school. My wish for the earth is that for the big kids to stop throwing garbage on the ground. My wish for my family is that my Mom would have new glasses. Please could you bring me a heart shaped necklace? Thank you! From Sophia

Dear Santa: How tiny are your elves? I am 6 years old and I like to go ski-dooing. My wish for the earth is that there was never any littering. My wish for my family is that I didn’t argue with my brother and I wish my family had a billion bucks. Please could you bring me a hunting knife and the biggest Nerf gun in the world? Thank you! From Sully

Dear Santa: Do you work really hard, I think you do because you give lots of people presents? I am 6 years old and I like to play on my tablet and play with my brother. My wish for the earth is that nobody would litter. My wish for my family is that you would give them presents. Please could you bring me a PS3? Thank you! From Tristen



