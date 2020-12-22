Stuffed reindeer toy, stock image, no date

‘Dear Santa: How do you get to other places without being seen?’

Letters to Santa from Ms Ellis’s Grade 1/2 class at Desert Sands Community School

Dear Santa: Please can I have a kitten for me and a ring for my mom. How do you get to other places without being seen? From Emery

Dear Santa: I want Lego and my brother wants Lego. How do you not break your bones? You are good. From Euan

Dear Santa: Please can I have a computer? My dad wants a book about horses. How do you fly? Love, Faith

Dear Santa: I want a Dragon Ball Z playset. My dad likes games like Call of Duty. How do reindeer fly? From Ezra

Dear Santa Claus: May I have a OMG and LOL doll please? And black lipstick. You know me? I am Lillian. How do you go through a chimney? Do you want to stay at our house? By Lillian

Dear Santa: For Christmas I would like a Christmas hat. For Ivin I would like a candy cane. Do you guys make magic? From Olivia

Dear Santa: I want a cat, I want a kitten, I want a OMG doll and I want a new brother. How are the elves? My mom wants a special ring. Love, Emma

Dear Santa Claus: I would like cookies. I would like dollar bills. I would like a ruby. My mom wants gold. How do you go down the chimney? From Easton

Dear Santa: Why do you go down the chimney? You could just go through the door. I want a Baby Alive doll. My mom wants makeup because Orlando broke hers. Love, Rowen

Dear Santa: Can I please have a Plants vs. Zombies? How can you get through the chimney because you are fat? Dad wants more Hot Wheels. From Connor

Dear Santa Claus: Can I have a rabbit? For my mom a marriage ring? Do you make the stuff so reindeer can fly? Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa Claus and dear Elf: I want a puppy. I want a ring. I love you, I love you, I love you. I want a blanket for my sister. From Brielle

Dear Santa: I want a cat, a Santa hat and egg nog. And a light saber for my family. Why are you so red? From Dustin

Dear Santa: Can I get a Pokemon? Josh wants Pokemon GX cards. Do you teleport? From Jacob

Dear Santa: I really want a border collie puppy. I want to get my brother a giant Lego set. What do your elves look like? From Cooper

Dear Santa: How do reindeer fly? I want a Yoda please. How does your elf have magic? My mom wants a knife. From Kento

Dear Santa: For Christmas I want a TV. My mom wants a computer and my dad wants a house. I want a chick. How old are you? Love, Sophia

Dear Santa: For Christmas can I please have a Fortnite dragon and a toy for my brother and a blanket for my Dad. I also want a bag of cotton candy (the red and blue colour) and a bin of Plus-Plus blocks. How do you get down the chimney? From Vincent

Dear Santa: I wonder how the reindeer fly? I want a cake for you. I want a shiny ring for my mom. Love, Lily

Dear Santa: I would like a horse. My mom needs a yoga mat. Can I have a guitar and a kitten? Does my elf Millie have any more sisters? From Emerson


Santa Claus

