‘Dear Santa: I am wondering how reindeer fly but deer can’t?’

Letters to Santa from Miss Megan Marlow’s Grade 2/3 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Hi Santa: How are you and Rudolph? I am a good gamer and I like to do little crafts. Do you know how to speak in different languages? You go all around the world and you write letters to everyone so I was wondering about that. I wish zombies would be alive but I would like them to be harmless and helpful with doing chores. I wish for clean water for everyone. Please bring me Super Lego Mario Bowser’s castle and a Make your own Volcano kit, a remote control, and Hex bug nano cars. I am grateful for my family and friends. Goodbye Santa! From Arden

Dear Santa: Merry Christmas!! Why do you give kids coal in their stockings? I like Star Wars and Harry Potter. I wish that water on Earth wasn’t gross. I wish that all the people in the world had what we have. I wish I had more Lego Star Wars sets. I am grateful for the world. Love from Bran

Dear Santa: How are you? I am wondering how you make the toys? I like to colour and draw. I also like to read stories to my sister. My wish for the world is for the Corona virus to go away. I wish that people who are poor would get some money. I would like 100 candy canes! I would also like LOL dolls and an OMG doll. I am grateful for the whole world! Love from Brooklyn

Dear Santa: I would like a leopard gheko and a dinosaur stuffy and gold too please. Thank you. If you can manage OK. OK. Bye. Hi again Santa. I would like minecraft lego. I wish for world peace. I would like you to give poor people a brick of gold. OK I’m done here. I am grateful for macaroni and cheese. OK Bye Santa. Love from Callum

Dear Santa: My name is Carly. I like horses. I’m also 8 years old. For Christmas I would like a new saddle. I wish for Covid 19 to go away. What do you do in the summer? I wish for people to have homes. I am grateful for my family. Thank you for Christmas. From Carly

Dear Santa: How are you? How do you fly everywhere in the whole world in one night? I love doing art and I love writing. I wish that there would be no more mean people in the world. I wish I could have a Golden retriever (as in a live REAL dog) for Christmas. I am thankful for my whole family and friends! From Grace

Hi Santa: How’s it going Cowboy? When it’s not Christmas, do you sleep in? How many elves are there? When is Freddie (my elf on the shelf) coming? I am 8 years old and I like lego and nerf guns. I’m wishing for homes for the homeless people or some money for them to buy food and a house for their families. I would like for people to stop cutting down trees and hurting animals. I would like lego, nerf guns and army dudes. I am grateful for my Dad and Mom. I’m also wondering how much food you need for all the elves and reindeer? Bye Santa. Have a cowboy day! Love Jack

Greeetings Santa: How are you doing Santa? I feel bad for Blue my elf because he didn’t come because of Covid. I am 7 years old. I like to play games like hockey and baseball with my friends. I wish for Covid to go away because Covid is bad and lots of people have died from it. I wish for lonely people to have a good time with their families. I would like a robot, a yoyo and a happy new year. I am grateful for my family. From Jacob

Hey Santa: How’s Rudolph? Do you have any dogs or cats? How much snow is there at the North Pole? My name is Josh but some people call me Joshua. I am 8 years old. I like to use my imagination and build lego. I always think about Pokemon because I love Pokemon. I wish for people to keep the earth healthy by picking up garbage. I wish for everyone to have a dog to love. Please bring me a lego ninjago. I am so grateful for the soldiers that volunteer in the wars. Hope to see you on Christmas Eve. Love, Josh

Hiiiiiiiiiii Santa! Merry Christmas! How do you make all the toys? I would like an LOL doll airplane. My wish for the earth is for Covid to end because it’s making lots of people die. My wish for the poor is that they all get houses. I am thankful for my home. Love, Kiera

Dear Santa: Merry Christmas! How do you eat that many cookies in one night? I am 8 years old and I like to build forts. My middle name is Teri-Ann. I want Covid 19 to stop because it’s ruining a lot of holiday traditions. Someone couldn’t celebrate their birthday. I want money for someone on Earth who needs it. I am grateful for my family and my teacher. Love from Makenna

Hi Santa: How are you? I have a question: Is it fun at the North Pole? I would like an OMG Doll camper van. I would like Covid 19 to be gone so people could have more fun. Please bring food to the people that are hungry. I am grateful that I have a family to go to and have fun with. Merry Christmas! Love from Kenzie W.

Dear Santa: How are you? How do you make all those presents? I hope you always deliver presents. I want LED lights for Christmas and I want a Tech Deck Scooter. I wish that the Corona could stop so I can go to my friend’s house. I would like the poor people to get money so they can buy what they need. I am grateful for my family. Bye Santa! Love from Max B.

Dear Santa: How are you? How do you make toys? Give hugs and homes to people who need them. I wish for the environment to get healthier. Please bring me a nerf gun scooter and gift cards from Roblox and Fortnite. Merry Christmas! From Maxim

Hi Santa! Merry Christmas! What are you doing this summer? I am 8 years old and I like to make blanket forts. My wish for the earth is for Covid to be over because I want my family to be able to see me. I would like a pop socket for Christmas. I wish for people that need houses to have some. I am thankful for my family. Santa I can’t wait to see you again!! Love, Piper

Dear Santa: Hi. My name is River Billy. I really like cake and cupcakes. Hey Santa I really wish for an elf. I wish for clean water for all people. I wish for a toy Woody. I am grateful for my family. Thank you for the gifts. Have a merry Christmas!! Love from River

Dear Santa: How are you? I am wondering how reindeer fly but deer can’t? I really like to play with my toy Bruder truck I just got for my birthday. I like to play with my friends but I can’t right now because of Covid. I like to zoom with my friends on zoom. I wish the world would share and get together to fight COVID 19. I wish that everyone would be safe from Covid. I would like some more Bruder trucks. These are realistic toy trucks. I am very grateful for having a great family. Love from Ryan

Greetings Santa! I am Spencer. I am 7. I am good at geometry. I hope you are happy in the north. How is Rudolph? I hope you can help the poor people. Can you please help? Can I please get a remote control car and a tobi watch. I’m grateful for you. Thank you for being the best! Goodbye! Spencer

Hi Santa: What are you doing? I am 8 years old. I’ve been good. I like playing games and doing math. How are your elves doing? I wish the Earth had more dogs for us to pet. Please bring a dog and food and water to homeless people. I would like an RC truck. I wish that the Corona would be gone. Bye Santa. From Tasien



