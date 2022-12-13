Santa and Mrs Claus, stock image, no date

‘Dear Santa: I hope Rudolph is doing good because he is the leader’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School.

Dear Santa: Hello. How are you doing? How are the elves? How is the weather up there at the North Pole? I want a new hockey net and a new hockey stick for playing hockey. I am going to leave you some cookies and milk for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Love, Connor

Dear Santa: Hello! How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing good. How are you doing? I am doing hockey and playing really good. I want a RC car for Christmas and a LOL doll for my sister. I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Hudson

Dear Santa: Hello there! How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and elves? I am doing great today. I would like a cat hoody; and a water bottle and a phone case. I am going to leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas! From Aurora

Dear Santa: Hello there! How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and elves? I am doing fine today. How is Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a sewing kit and an act kit and some books to read. I will leave cookies and milk. Travel safe, Santa! Love, Karina

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I am great! I have gotten very big. Can you please get me Fort Night Bakugans, a kid sized quad and Beyblades for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you. Love, Odin xoxoxo

Dear Santa: How are you doing? I am doing good. I don’t really want anything for Christmas, but I would like an iPad and a wood turning tool for my dad please. I am leaving you your usual fancy drink and some cookies. Love, Fiona

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you? How are the elves? I am great! My favourite reindeer is Rudolph. I would like a LOL doll. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love, Emma

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? I am doing good. I am really good at drawing. Can I please have a Harry Potter Lego set. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! From Eliza

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing good. I have a stuffy and it is a reindeer and I named it Rudolph. I don’t really want any Christmas presents. I will leave you cookies and milk. I hope you travel safely. Santa, thank you for the presents. Bye, Santa. Love, Brielle

Dear Santa: How are you and the elves? I love Christmas. Did you know that my dad got married to Crystal. I want a lot of police action figures and criminals so I can make like a movie while I am playing. I will leave you cookies and milk and cake. Travel safe. Sincerely, Nicholas

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the elves? I am doing great! How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? I would like a phone please and a Lego set. I will leave milk and cookies for you and some carrots for the reindeer. I hope Rudolph is doing good because he is the leader reindeer. Love, Addie

Dear Santa: Hi. How is Mrs. Claus? I wonder how the North Pole is standing up? I am doing good. I am being a good boy and I help my sisters. I would like a phone for Christmas and a new Lego set. That is all. I am going to leave you gingerbread cookies and milk. I am making cookies with my Auntie Kim. Have a good Christmas Eve. From Ivin

Dear Santa: Hi there Santa! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I’m awesome. I can do a back flip now. Can I please have a Xbox and a computer. I’m going to leave you milk and cookies. Travel safe Santa. From Myles

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you? How’s Rudolph? I am feeling good. I love Christmas! I want a OMG doll for Christmas please. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas! Love, Maisie

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you doing? How are the elves doing? How is the weather? I want a new hockey stick and a hockey net. I am going to give you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas! From Blake

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you? How are the reindeer doing? I am doing good. My favourite colours are red and pink. I have been good this year, but my sister Raya hasn’t. I would like Barbies and an iPhone charger because I have to share with my mom and I want my own. I will leave you some cake and eggnog. I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I am going to try and sneak and see you. From Lexi

Dear Santa: Hi! How is Mrs. Claus? I am really happy. I would like a Where’s Waldo book for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you for Christmas. Travel safe Santa! Love, Peyton

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the elves? I am doing great! I wondered how Mrs. Claus is doing. How are the reindeer? I would like a phone and make-up for Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies for Christmas. Love, Sofia

Dear Santa: Hello, how are you doing? Are you real? Do you need any help carrying your sack? I’m doing fine. I just got back in school. I’d like something like the big ball of coal, but can you please replace the coal with iron? Can I please have a cat and maybe some chandelier light bulbs? I will leave you shortbread cookies on Christmas Eve. Thank you. Merry Christmas! Sincerely, Layne

Cache CreekSanta Claus

Most Read

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train’s last live stop in Ashcroft was in December 2019, when the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank was presented with a cheque for $5,500. (from l) Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden; CP’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Government Affairs Mike LoVecchio; and E. Fry Executive Director Trish Schachtel. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
CP Holiday Train rolling into Savona and Ashcroft on Dec. 16

A new bus service connecting Lytton and Ashcroft will begin running every Friday starting Dec. 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New bus service from Lytton to Ashcroft will run every Friday

The Sage Sound Singers at their Christmas concert in 2021. This year’s concert will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Sage Sound Singers’ Christmas concert honours very special person

Savona Karate Club member Akira Susanj. (Photo credit: Yoriko Susanj)
Savona karate students find success at international tournament