‘Dear Santa: I hope Rudolph is doing good because he is the leader’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School.

Dear Santa: Hello. How are you doing? How are the elves? How is the weather up there at the North Pole? I want a new hockey net and a new hockey stick for playing hockey. I am going to leave you some cookies and milk for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Love, Connor

Dear Santa: Hello! How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing good. How are you doing? I am doing hockey and playing really good. I want a RC car for Christmas and a LOL doll for my sister. I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Hudson

Dear Santa: Hello there! How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and elves? I am doing great today. I would like a cat hoody; and a water bottle and a phone case. I am going to leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas! From Aurora

Dear Santa: Hello there! How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and elves? I am doing fine today. How is Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a sewing kit and an act kit and some books to read. I will leave cookies and milk. Travel safe, Santa! Love, Karina

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I am great! I have gotten very big. Can you please get me Fort Night Bakugans, a kid sized quad and Beyblades for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you. Love, Odin xoxoxo

Dear Santa: How are you doing? I am doing good. I don’t really want anything for Christmas, but I would like an iPad and a wood turning tool for my dad please. I am leaving you your usual fancy drink and some cookies. Love, Fiona

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you? How are the elves? I am great! My favourite reindeer is Rudolph. I would like a LOL doll. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love, Emma

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? I am doing good. I am really good at drawing. Can I please have a Harry Potter Lego set. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! From Eliza

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing good. I have a stuffy and it is a reindeer and I named it Rudolph. I don’t really want any Christmas presents. I will leave you cookies and milk. I hope you travel safely. Santa, thank you for the presents. Bye, Santa. Love, Brielle

Dear Santa: How are you and the elves? I love Christmas. Did you know that my dad got married to Crystal. I want a lot of police action figures and criminals so I can make like a movie while I am playing. I will leave you cookies and milk and cake. Travel safe. Sincerely, Nicholas

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the elves? I am doing great! How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? I would like a phone please and a Lego set. I will leave milk and cookies for you and some carrots for the reindeer. I hope Rudolph is doing good because he is the leader reindeer. Love, Addie

Dear Santa: Hi. How is Mrs. Claus? I wonder how the North Pole is standing up? I am doing good. I am being a good boy and I help my sisters. I would like a phone for Christmas and a new Lego set. That is all. I am going to leave you gingerbread cookies and milk. I am making cookies with my Auntie Kim. Have a good Christmas Eve. From Ivin

Dear Santa: Hi there Santa! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I’m awesome. I can do a back flip now. Can I please have a Xbox and a computer. I’m going to leave you milk and cookies. Travel safe Santa. From Myles

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you? How’s Rudolph? I am feeling good. I love Christmas! I want a OMG doll for Christmas please. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas! Love, Maisie

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you doing? How are the elves doing? How is the weather? I want a new hockey stick and a hockey net. I am going to give you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas! From Blake

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you? How are the reindeer doing? I am doing good. My favourite colours are red and pink. I have been good this year, but my sister Raya hasn’t. I would like Barbies and an iPhone charger because I have to share with my mom and I want my own. I will leave you some cake and eggnog. I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I am going to try and sneak and see you. From Lexi

Dear Santa: Hi! How is Mrs. Claus? I am really happy. I would like a Where’s Waldo book for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you for Christmas. Travel safe Santa! Love, Peyton

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the elves? I am doing great! I wondered how Mrs. Claus is doing. How are the reindeer? I would like a phone and make-up for Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies for Christmas. Love, Sofia

Dear Santa: Hello, how are you doing? Are you real? Do you need any help carrying your sack? I’m doing fine. I just got back in school. I’d like something like the big ball of coal, but can you please replace the coal with iron? Can I please have a cat and maybe some chandelier light bulbs? I will leave you shortbread cookies on Christmas Eve. Thank you. Merry Christmas! Sincerely, Layne

Cache CreekSanta Claus