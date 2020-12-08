‘Dear Santa: I hope you can make it to Christmas this year’

Letters to Santa from Ms Charlee Marlow’s Grade K/1 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: Do you like to colour? I am 5 years old and like to play tag with Liam. My wish for the earth is that people keep it clean. My wish for my family is that Nanny gets a snow globe. Please could you bring me a snow globe? Thank you! Love, Abel

Dear Santa: How many reindeer do you have? I am 5 years old and like to play games with my brother. My wish for the earth is that maybe if people throw garbage on the ground we could ask them to pick it up nicely. My wish for my family is that my dad could pick up a new car. Please could you bring me a toy dog? Thank you! Have a nice day. From Bella

Dear Santa: How do you get to all of the house in the whole world in one night? I am 6 years old and like to go dirt biking, fishing, and hunting. My wish for the earth is that people don’t litter. My wish for my family is that our elf would talk to us. Please could you bring me a toy remote control dirt bike? Thank you! Have a good sleigh ride. From Colter

Dear Santa: Ho, ho, ho. I am 4 years old and like to play on the slide. My wish for my family is that mommy gets new lipstick. Please could you bring me a Jolt Nerf gun? Thank you! Have a nice sleep. Love, Ellie

Dear Santa: How many reindeer do you have? I am 5 years old and like to play with my brother. My wish for the earth is that people don’t put garbage everywhere. My wish for my family is that my mom gets a baby. Please could you bring me a toy called “Bumble Bee”? Thank you. Have a good sleep. Love, Isaac

Dear Santa: Santa, are you married? I am 5 years old and like to play toys with my best friends in my class. My wish for the earth is that people will protect it by not letting anybody cut down the trees. My wish for my family is that my Dad could work at Site C Damn [sic] and bring us money. Please could you bring me a drum, some instruments and a long car track with cars? Thank you. Have a good Merry Christmas. From Ivin

Dear Santa: What is your favourite colour? I am 5 years old and like to play around with my friends. My wish for the earth is that people will fix the earth and do recycling. My wish for my family is that they can work. Please could you bring me a toy car that I can drive? Thank you. Have a good Christmas. Love, Presta

Dear Santa: Is Rudolph real? I am 6 years old and I like to play hockey. My wish for the earth is that people will not throw any garbage on the earth, ever. My wish for my family is that my sister gets a BB gun and that my mom gets a new truck. Please could you bring me a pellet gun? Thank you. I hope you can make it to Christmas this year. From Ollie

Dear Santa: How do you fly? I am 5 years old and I like to play on the playground on the swings. My wish for the earth is that you put garbage in the garbage can. My wish for my family is that my mom gets new clothes. Please could you bring me such a big present and black and white Spiderman? Thank you. Have a nice sleep. Love, Ryder

Dear Santa: How long is your beard? I am 5 years old and like to go quading with my friend Ollie and when my Dad is on the back I get to go full throttle. My wish for the earth is that people keep it clean by not throwing garbage on the ground. My wish for my family is that they would jump with me on Christmas day on the trampoline. Please could you bring me a camo jacket that fits me? Thank you! Have a good Christmas. From Sully

Dear Santa: Do you like cookies? I am 5 years old and I like to play with my friend Ryder. My wish for the earth is that people clean all the earth up. My wish for my family is that they get a sparkly car with lots of glitter. Please could you bring me a Paw Patrol race set? Thank you! Have a nice sleep. From Tristen

Dear Santa: I wonder what you do? I wonder what your favourite colour and animal and snack are? I am 6 years old and like to play outside in the rain. My wish for the earth is that people stop throwing garbage on the ground and stop being mean to homeless people. My wish for my family is that we could move into a bigger house. Please could you bring me a toy unicorn, one that I can ride on? Thank you. Have a good elf party. Love, Clara

Dear Santa: How do you make a pumpkin? I am 5 years old and like to play on the playground. My wish for the earth is that laser beams get the meteor. My wish for my family is that they get presents. Please could you bring me a robot with remotes and my own playground? Thank you! Have a nice day. From Liam

Dear Santa: How many reindeer do you have? I am 5 years old and like to play with my friends on the playground. My wish for the earth is that people don’t put garbage on the ground. My wish for my brother is that he gets a hockey stick. Please could you bring me a real pony? Thank you! Have a good day. Love, Remmi

Dear Santa: How do you bring presents? I am 6 years old and like to play with my doll. My wish for the earth is that people will pick stuff up that is on the ground. My wish for my family is that my mom gets a new frying pan. Please could you bring me a Barbie and clothes for my baby doll? Thank you! Have a good trip. From Sarah

Dear Santa: Where did the Elves come from? I am 5 years old and I like to colour. My wish for the earth is that it is filled with bright lights. My wish for my family is that we have movie nights every night. Please could you bring me a Peppa Pig bakery? Thank you! Have a great day. Love, Maria Deegan



